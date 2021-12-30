LINESVILLE — Maplewood tightened up on the defensive end and got to the foul line in the fourth quarter to bury Northwestern 49-32 in the first round of the Conneaut Tournament on Wednesday.
The Tigers and Wildcats traded buckets throughout the first half and neither team could pull away from each other. Northwestern was up 13-11 after the first quarter and looked to hold a lead at halftime, but Maplewood senior Izzy Eimer converted an and-one with less than 30 seconds left to pull her Tigers ahead by one at the break.
Coming out of halftime the Tigers put a lid of the Wildcats’ basket. The Maplewood defense held Northwestern to just three points in the third quarter, which came on a long 3-pointer with about 40 seconds left in the period.
Maplewood head coach Kyle Krepps said he didn’t make any major changes at halftime.
“We went to the zone, our 1-2-2 a little bit, but we got them in foul trouble too,” Krepps said. “The biggest change was we respected where we needed to be on help defense and we weren’t doing that in the first half. Our positioning wasn’t very good in the first half.”
Maplewood led 31-24 heading into the final stanza and the Tigers put the game away over the final eight minutes. Maplewood led by as many as 19 points and coasted to a win.
The Tigers averaged 50.3 points per game entering the contest and fell just short of that with 49 points on Wednesday. The offensive output nearly matched the season average despite leading scorer Sadie Thomas being out for the game.
“We’re not a one-person team by any means. Sure, it helps quite a bit to have Sadie out there, but I told the girls that the next person has to step up,” Krepps said. “We have a deep enough bench and a deep enough pool of players that we were confident coming in that we would be okay.
Thomas averages 13.2 points per game. Without Thomas on the floor, Eimer led all scorers with 16 points. Natalie Slagle added 11 while Bailey Varndell and Madison Eimer scored eight and seven points, respectively.
With the win, Maplewood is now 6-1 on the season.
“It’s been good so far. I’m not going to say I was happy with the way we played today, but the object is to win games and we’ve won our fair share,” Krepps said. “We just need to get ready for the region schedule and see what we can do.
“We need to improve on the defensive end I think. We didn’t get a lot of scoring from different people tonight, but I think we will always be able to score. We just need to fine tune the defensive side of things.”
Maplewood will play Greenville today at 7 p.m. for the Conneaut Tournament championship game.
Maplewood (49)
I. Eimer 5 4-6 16, Slagle 3 5-6 11, Varndell 3 0-0 8, M. Eimer 3 0-0 7, Moorhead 1 1-2 3, Beauchat 1 0-1 2, M. O’hara 1 0-0 2.
Totals 17 10-13 49.
Northwestern (32)
Stagl 2 3-4 8, Bird 2 1-2 6, Adams 2 0-0 4, Schwartz 1 2-4 4, Reilly 2 0-0 4, Bucci 1 0-2 2, Keith 1 0-0 2, Yazembiak 1 0-0 2.
Totals 12 6-12 32.
Northwestern 13 8 3 8 — 32
Maplewood 11 11 9 18 — 49
3-point goals: Maplewood — I. Eimer 2, Varndell 2, M. Eimer; Northwestern — Bird, Stagl.
Records: Maplewood 6-1, 0-0 Region 2 ; Northwestern 3-2, 0-0 Region 3.