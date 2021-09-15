Michael Mahoney tied for the second lowest individual score in a Region 6 Mega Match at The Country Club of Meadville on Monday.
Mahoney shot a 75, which tied Cathedral Prep's Breckin Taylor. Kyle Westfall, of Erie High, led the field with a 73.
Meadville placed fourth overall with a team score of 345. Robert Mahoney shot an 88, while Phil Pandolph and Sam Coppola both shot 91s.
Cathedral Prep won the mega match with a 326. Behind Taylor, Jacob Eastbourn followed with an 82. Trey Thompson and Alex Vahey shot an 84 and 85, respectively, for the Ramblers.
After five event, Meadville sits in fourth place in the region with 22 points. Cathedral Prep is on top (35), followed by McDowell (26) and Erie (22).
Region 6 Mega Match at The Country Club
1) Cathedral Prep (326): Breckin Taylor 75, Jacob Eastbourn 82, Trey Thompson 84, Alex Vahey 85.
2) McDowell (331): Joey DeAngelo 77, Will Neumaier 81, John Feretti 83, Greg Berlin 90.
3) Erie High (343): Kyle Westfall 73, Eli Nicklas 89, Evan Nadzam 90, Austin Williams 91.
4) Meadville (345): Michael Mahoney 75, Robert Mahoney 88, Phil Pandolph 91, Sam Coppola 91.
5) Warren (346): Owen Blum 82, Owen Becker 86, Braddock Damore 86, Conner Zaffino 92.
6) General McLane (361): Jackson Dailey 83, Ross Morrow 89, Braden Means 93, Greyson Rhodes 96.
7): Harbor Creek (417): Jaden Rocco 99, Zach Torok 102, Nick Simon 107, Carson Rzodkiewicz 109.
Girls golf
Dogs place second
HARBORCREEK — The Meadville girls golf team placed second at a Region 2 Mega Match at Downing Golf Course on Monday.
Phoebe Templin paced the Bulldogs with a 41. Kelsi Hefner shot a 47 and Brooke Hart a 53 to give Meadville at team score of 141.
McDowell won the match with a 122 and the two lowest individual scores of the day. Zoey McClain scored two-over par with a 34. Analise Wolf shot a 37 and Brooke Hamilton finished with a 51 to round out the scoring.
Erie High finished third at the match. Elizabeth D’Andrea led the Royals with a 42 while Mackenzie Yaple (63) and Josie Berdis (67) gave Erie a 172.
Cross country
Bulldogs take second at Region 6 meet
The Meadville Bulldogs boys cross country team took second at a Region 6 meet in Meadville on Tuesday.
McDowell won the meet with 20 points while Meadville scored 23.
Leading the way for the Dogs was Max Dillaman (18:12). Rounding out Meadville's top five was Charlie Minor (18:44), Anthony Gionti (20:20), Conner Zimmerman (21:55) and Caiden Riorden (26:10)
On the girls side of things, Riley Fronce placed 11th with a 22:11.
CASH beats Cards in dual
COCHRANTON — The Conneaut boys cross country team defeated Cochranton 22-35 on Tuesday at Cochranton.
Conneaut runners Simeon Hunter and Dylan Fletcher placed first and second. Hunter finished in 18:02 while Fletcher posted a 18:07.
Third and fourth placed belonged to Cardinal runners Chase Miller (18:14) and Kyler Woolstrum (18:38).
Rounding out the scoring for the Eagles was Jordan Kullen (18:55), Nathaniel Turner (19:33) and Zach Wheeler (20:14).
Three through five for Cochranton was Landon Homa (19:46), Lance Axton (20:40) and Dominik Domhoff (23:40).
Tigers take second at Oil City
OIL CITY — The Maplewood Tigers girls cross country team took second at a tri-meet on Tuesday between Maplewood, Franklin and Oil City.
Maplewood's Alexis Wyant placed third overall (22:51).
Also scoring for the Tigers were Shauna Pillar (24:53), Heidi Mitchell (26:47), Rhinn Post (26:48) and Laura Slagle (27:11).
Maplewood accumulated 34 points to Oil City's 21.
Girls soccer
Conneaut wins in OT
GREENVILLE — The Conneaut girls soccer team defeated Greenville 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday.
Aryah Lindsey scored two goals on four shots. One of her goals was the winning score in overtime.
Alayna Ott scored once in five attempts and had one assist.
Jocelyn Denihan saved 17 out of 25 shots.
Conneaut is 3-1-1 and will play Grove City on Thursday.
Boys soccer
Crawford Christian wins in shutout
ERIE — Crawford Christian Academy defeated Bethel Christian School 8-0 in Erie on Tuesday.
Conner Dahl recorded a hat trick in the win. Ben Henry, Ben Wise, Gracie Oakes and Ethan Mattocks each scored a goal. Henry added two assists. Wise, Dahl and Tyler Hart each had an assist as well.
The Chargers record is now 4-1. They play again on Friday at Kennedy Catholic.