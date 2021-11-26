Meadville boys golfer Michael Mahoney was named to the Region 6 all-star team.
Mahoney finished fourth at the Class 3A District 10 golf tournament.
For the Meadville girls team, Phoebe Templin was named to the Region 3 all-star team. She finished fourth at the Class 3A district tournament.
Both the boys and girls teams for Meadville are in a small region and do not have a first and second team.
In Region 3, Saegertown’s Dylan Flinchbaugh was named to the first-team. Flinchbaugh won the Class 2A boys tournament with a 145. Fellow Saegertown golfer Joseph Grundy was named to the first-team as well. Jonathan Grundy and Collin Jones were named to the second-team.
For Conneaut, Cooper Baum made the first team while Kole Flint and Jake Welcheck made the second-team.
The girls team for Conneaut had three golfers on the Region 1 second-team — Julianna Jacobs, Maggie Battles and Jacqui Detelich.
Region 1
FIRST TEAM
Eli Ellison — Mercer — 11
Nate Stuyvesant — Greenville — 11
Brandon Stubert — Greenville — 9
Adam Snyder — Lakeview — 9
Aidan Sweezy — Jamestown — 12
Ty Csonka — Greenville — 12
SECOND TEAM
Jackson Gadsby — Lakeview — 10
Jacob Csonka — Greenville — 9
Cameron Weatherholt — Mercer — 12
Cole Ternent — Jamestown — 10
Chris Mong — Lakeview — 10
Ted Shillito — Lakeview — 12
Kaleb Porter — Greenville — 11
Region champion – Greenville
Region golfer of the year – Eli Ellison, Mercer
Region 2
FIRST TEAM
Jacob Wolak — Slippery Rock — 11
Toby Matson — Grove City — 12
Jack Hadley — Slippery Rock — 12
Aidan Enoch — Hickory — 11
Kaitlyn Hoover — Wilmington — 10
Ethan Cunningham — Grove City — 11
Ryan Brown — Hickory — 11
SECOND TEAM
Tyler Hamilton — Grove City — 11
Luke Mild — West Middlesex — 11
Zac Lanshcak — Hickory — 11
Logan Goodrich — Grove City — 10
Caden Bender — West Middlesex — 10
Tyson Djakovich — Hickory — 11
Region champion – Grove City
Region golfer of the year – Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock
Region 3
FIRST TEAM
Josh James — Union City — 11
Dylan Flinchbaugh — Saegertown — 12
Cole DeSimone — Union City — 12
Tyler Parkhurst — Union City — 12
Cooper Baum — Conneaut — 12
Joseph Grundy — Saegertown — 11
SECOND TEAM
Jake Welcheck — Conneaut — 9
Jonathan Grundy — Saegertown — 10
Kole Flint — Conneaut — 12
Collin Jones — Saegertown — 10
Joey Petrarca — Seneca — 12
Matt Bennett — Union City — 12
Region champion – Union City
Region golfer of the year – Josh James, Union City
Region 4
FIRST TEAM
Maxx Rimdzius — Corry — 12
Nate James — Corry — 12
Aiden McCracken — Franklin — 11
Kasen Neely — Titusville — 11
Charlie Motter — Oil City — 10
Tyler Durstine — Titusville — 12
SECOND TEAM
Will McMahon — Oil City — 9
Travis Knupp — Rocky Grove — 12
Connor Butchko — Corry — 12
Zac Ahl — Corry — 12
Avery Purich — Franklin — 11
Jacob Teeter — Oil City — 10
Region champion – Corry
Region golfer of the year – Maxx Rimdzius, Corry
Region 5
FIRST TEAM
Joe Fugagli — Mercyhurst Prep — 12
Nick Momeyer — Mercyhurst Prep — 11
Nathan Feltmeyer — Fort LeBoeuf — 11
Will Fessler — Fairview — 11
Ryan Hathaway — North East — 12
Matt Drabant — Fairview — 12
SECOND TEAM
Jamie Miller — Fort LeBoeuf — 11
Sean Houston — Fairview — 12
Carter Frantz — Fort LeBoeuf — 10
Zach Franos — Fairview — 12
Owen Kemp — North East — 11
Andrew Hatton — Iroquois — 11
Region co-champions – Fairview, Mercyhurst Prep
Region golfer of the year – Joe Fugagli, Mercyhurst Prep
Region 6
FIRST TEAM
Breckin Taylor — Cathedral Prep — 11
Kyle Westfall — Erie — 11
Michael Mahoney — Meadville — 12
Joey DeAngelo — McDowell — 12
Owen Blum — Warren — 11
John Feretti — McDowell — 10
Trey Thompson — Cathedral Prep — 11
SECOND TEAM
Alex Vahey — Cathedral Prep — 11
Braddock Damore — Warren — 10
Ryan Eastbourn — Cathedral Prep — 11
Will Neumaier — McDowell — 12
Jacob Eastbourn — Cathedral Prep — 11
Evan Nadzam — Erie — 11
Jackson Dailey — General McLane — 10
Region champion – Cathedral Prep
Region golfer of the year – Breckin Taylor, Cathedral Prep
Region 1
FIRST TEAM
Sasha Petrochko — Hickory — 10
McKenzie Gustas — Hickory — 12
Emily Donahue — Grove City — 12
Luciana Masters — Hickory — 9
Anna Harpst — Reynolds — 11
Stacia Fennell — Sharpsville — 11
SECOND TEAM
Ava Liburdi — Hickory — 10
Julianna Jacobs — Conneaut — 12
Maggie Battles — Conneaut — 12
Alison Litwiler — Reynolds — 12
Megan Bull — Hickory — 12
Jacqui Detelich — Conneaut — 11
Region champion – Hickory
Region golfer of the year – Sasha Petrochko, Hickory
Region 2
FIRST TEAM
Lydia Swan — North East — 12
Anna Swan — North East — 10
AnnaMarie Zinram — Villa Maria — 11
Katie Caryl — Mercyhurst Prep — 10
Izzy Barbero — Mercyhurst Prep — 11
Lia Macek — Mercyhurst Prep — 11
McKenna Longoria — Villa Maria — 12
Emily Piotrowski — Villa Maria — 12
SECOND TEAM
Tatiana Llera North East 10
Jordyn Seidler Harbor Creek 11
Natalie Dushole — Fort LeBoeuf — 10
Joce Ollinger — Mercyhurst Prep — 12
Isabella Benz — Fairview — 9
Ellise Sebolt — North East — 12
Meredith Thompson — Fairview — 9
Janessa Vaughn — Harbor Creek — 12
Jane Howard — General McLane — 9
Region champion – North East
Region golfer of the year – Lydia Swan, North East
Region 3
Zoey McClain — McDowell — 12
Analise Wolf — McDowell — 10
Elizabeth D’Andrea — Erie — 11
Phoebe Templin — Meadville — 12
Avery Burdick — McDowell — 12
Alexis Marsh — McDowell — 10
Region champion – McDowell
Region golfer of the year – Zoey McClain, McDowell