Meadville boys golfer Michael Mahoney was named to the Region 6 all-star team.

Mahoney finished fourth at the Class 3A District 10 golf tournament. 

For the Meadville girls team, Phoebe Templin was named to the Region 3 all-star team. She finished fourth at the Class 3A district tournament. 

Both the boys and girls teams for Meadville are in a small region and do not have a first and second team. 

In Region 3, Saegertown’s Dylan Flinchbaugh was named to the first-team. Flinchbaugh won the Class 2A boys tournament with a 145. Fellow Saegertown golfer Joseph Grundy was named to the first-team as well. Jonathan Grundy and Collin Jones were named to the second-team.

For Conneaut, Cooper Baum made the first team while Kole Flint and Jake Welcheck made the second-team. 

The girls team for Conneaut had three golfers on the Region 1 second-team — Julianna Jacobs, Maggie Battles and Jacqui Detelich.

Region 1    

FIRST TEAM

Eli Ellison — Mercer — 11

Nate Stuyvesant — Greenville — 11

Brandon Stubert — Greenville — 9

Adam Snyder — Lakeview — 9

Aidan Sweezy — Jamestown — 12

Ty Csonka — Greenville — 12

SECOND TEAM

Jackson Gadsby — Lakeview — 10

Jacob Csonka — Greenville — 9

Cameron Weatherholt — Mercer — 12

Cole Ternent — Jamestown — 10

Chris Mong — Lakeview — 10

Ted Shillito — Lakeview — 12

Kaleb Porter — Greenville — 11

Region champion – Greenville

Region golfer of the year – Eli Ellison, Mercer

Region 2    

FIRST TEAM

Jacob Wolak — Slippery Rock — 11

Toby Matson — Grove City — 12

Jack Hadley — Slippery Rock — 12

Aidan Enoch — Hickory — 11

Kaitlyn Hoover — Wilmington — 10

Ethan Cunningham — Grove City — 11

Ryan Brown — Hickory — 11

SECOND TEAM

Tyler Hamilton — Grove City — 11

Luke Mild — West Middlesex — 11

Zac Lanshcak — Hickory — 11

Logan Goodrich — Grove City — 10

Caden Bender — West Middlesex — 10

Tyson Djakovich — Hickory — 11

Region champion – Grove City

Region golfer of the year – Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock

Colby Deets — Cambridge Springs — 12 — DL

Drake Vanderhoof — Eisenhower — 12 — DL

Mike Jones — Eisenhower — 12 — DL

Caleb Penley — Eisenhower — 11 — LB

Gage Brockett — Northwestern — 12 — LB

Gannon Jaquay — Eisenhower — 12 — LB

Logan Gross — Maplewood — 12 — LB

Logan Stagl — Northwestern — 11 — LB

Jason McFadden — Maplewood — 12 — LB

Josh Perrine — Saegertown — 12 — LB

Logan Kennedy — Maplewood — 12 — DB

Kaiden Boozer — Cambridge Springs — 11 — DB

Ethan Klinzing — Iroquois — 12 — DB

Van Jones — Cambridge Springs — 11 — DB

Wyatt Barzak — Cochranton — 12 — DB

Region co-champions — Cochranton, Northwestern

Region player of the year — Jack Martinec, Cochranton

Region 3    

FIRST TEAM

Josh James — Union City — 11

Dylan Flinchbaugh — Saegertown — 12

Cole DeSimone — Union City — 12

Tyler Parkhurst — Union City — 12

Cooper Baum — Conneaut — 12

Joseph Grundy — Saegertown — 11

SECOND TEAM

Jake Welcheck — Conneaut — 9

Jonathan Grundy — Saegertown — 10

Kole Flint — Conneaut — 12

Collin Jones — Saegertown — 10

Joey Petrarca — Seneca — 12

Matt Bennett — Union City — 12

Region champion – Union City

Region golfer of the year – Josh James, Union City

Region 4    

FIRST TEAM

Maxx Rimdzius — Corry — 12

Nate James — Corry — 12

Aiden McCracken — Franklin — 11

Kasen Neely — Titusville — 11

Charlie Motter — Oil City — 10

Tyler Durstine — Titusville — 12

SECOND TEAM

Will McMahon — Oil City — 9

Travis Knupp — Rocky Grove — 12

Connor Butchko — Corry — 12

Zac Ahl — Corry — 12

Avery Purich — Franklin — 11

Jacob Teeter — Oil City — 10

Region champion – Corry

Region golfer of the year – Maxx Rimdzius, Corry

Region 5    

FIRST TEAM

Joe Fugagli — Mercyhurst Prep — 12

Nick Momeyer — Mercyhurst Prep — 11

Nathan Feltmeyer — Fort LeBoeuf — 11

Will Fessler — Fairview — 11

Ryan Hathaway — North East — 12

Matt Drabant — Fairview — 12

SECOND TEAM

Jamie Miller — Fort LeBoeuf — 11

Sean Houston — Fairview — 12

Carter Frantz — Fort LeBoeuf — 10

Zach Franos — Fairview — 12

Owen Kemp — North East — 11

Andrew Hatton — Iroquois — 11

Region co-champions – Fairview, Mercyhurst Prep

Region golfer of the year – Joe Fugagli, Mercyhurst Prep 

 

Region 6    

FIRST TEAM

Breckin Taylor — Cathedral Prep — 11

Kyle Westfall — Erie — 11

Michael Mahoney — Meadville — 12

Joey DeAngelo — McDowell — 12

Owen Blum — Warren — 11

John Feretti — McDowell — 10

Trey Thompson — Cathedral Prep — 11

SECOND TEAM

Alex Vahey — Cathedral Prep — 11

Braddock Damore — Warren — 10

Ryan Eastbourn — Cathedral Prep — 11

Will Neumaier — McDowell — 12

Jacob Eastbourn — Cathedral Prep — 11

Evan Nadzam — Erie — 11

Jackson Dailey — General McLane — 10

Region champion – Cathedral Prep

Region golfer of the year – Breckin Taylor, Cathedral Prep

 

Region 1    

FIRST TEAM

Sasha Petrochko — Hickory — 10

McKenzie Gustas — Hickory — 12

Emily Donahue — Grove City — 12

Luciana Masters — Hickory — 9

Anna Harpst — Reynolds — 11

Stacia Fennell — Sharpsville — 11

SECOND TEAM

Ava Liburdi — Hickory — 10

Julianna Jacobs — Conneaut — 12

Maggie Battles — Conneaut — 12

Alison Litwiler — Reynolds — 12

Megan Bull — Hickory — 12

Jacqui Detelich — Conneaut — 11

Region champion – Hickory

Region golfer of the year – Sasha Petrochko, Hickory

Region 2    

FIRST TEAM

Lydia Swan — North East — 12

Anna Swan — North East — 10

AnnaMarie Zinram — Villa Maria — 11

Katie Caryl — Mercyhurst Prep — 10

Izzy Barbero — Mercyhurst Prep — 11

Lia Macek — Mercyhurst Prep — 11

McKenna Longoria — Villa Maria — 12

Emily Piotrowski — Villa Maria — 12

SECOND TEAM

Tatiana Llera North East 10

Jordyn Seidler Harbor Creek 11

Natalie Dushole — Fort LeBoeuf — 10

Joce Ollinger — Mercyhurst Prep — 12

Isabella Benz — Fairview — 9

Ellise Sebolt — North East — 12

Meredith Thompson — Fairview — 9

Janessa Vaughn — Harbor Creek — 12

Jane Howard — General McLane — 9

Region champion – North East

Region golfer of the year – Lydia Swan, North East 

Region 3    

Zoey McClain — McDowell — 12

Analise Wolf — McDowell — 10

Elizabeth D’Andrea — Erie — 11

Phoebe Templin — Meadville — 12

Avery Burdick — McDowell — 12

Alexis Marsh — McDowell — 10

Region champion – McDowell

Region golfer of the year – Zoey McClain, McDowell

