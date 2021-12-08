The Meadville Bulldog hockey team defeated Shaler 4-2 in a conference game on Tuesday night at the George S. Dearment Ice Arena. The Bulldogs were paced by Michael Mahoney, who scored all four of their goals.
“For three years now, he’s been our offensive leader,” said Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett. “He’s got great hands and can make those plays in tight.”
Mahoney got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard with 9:20 left in the first period. Mahoney then scored twice in the second period and once more in the third period. Rocco Tartaglione and Sam Engels each assisted on a goal from Mahoney.
After Mahoney scored his first two goals, Shaler got on the board on a power-play goal by Ryan Riffner to make it 2-1. Two-and-a-half minutes after Riffner’s goal, Mahoney scored for a third time to give the Bulldogs a multi-goal lead for good.
“That was big,” Mahoney said. “I think they got that goal, momentum went their way a little bit and I think that third one kinda took it back towards our end.”
Despite Mahoney’s four-goal night, Plunkett wasn’t completely satisfied with his team’s performance. Tuesday’s game featured 16 penalties between both teams. Both teams recorded eight penalties each.
Tartaglione received three of the Bulldogs’ penalties, one short of a one-game suspension.
“I think we were lucky to win it,” Plunkett said. “I think we’re lucky to have everybody available for our next game. I don’t think we were a very smart team tonight. We took some dumb penalties.”
In spite of the penalties, Sam Coppola’s performance at net kept the Bulldogs in the game. Coppola recorded 30 saves after facing 32 shots.
“He’s been great all season long,” Plunkett said. “He’s bailed us out so many times when we have breakdowns in front of him. One of the two goals was a power-play goal and he didn’t have much chance on it.”
With the win, Meadville improves to 7-2 in conference play and 9-5-1 overall.
Next, the team will go on the road against Holy Name on Saturday at 11 a.m.