EDINBORO — Madison “Maddie” Yanc was an integral part of the Cambridge Springs girls basketball program making history over the last few years.
With so many memories made in her native Crawford County and with family nearby, it made sense to continue her days on a basketball court close by.
The 2022 Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School graduate is now a freshman forward for the Edinboro Fighting Scots women’s basketball team. The decision was a simple one for Yanc as her older sister, Mollie, is an alumna. Her mother, Heather Donnell, is an employee at the school and the institution has a strong criminal justice program with an emphasis in forensics.
“Family is really important to me and being around the ones I love. It’s nice to have my mom around on campus every day and I’m able to go home to go to church every Sunday. The campus felt right and coach Callie (Wheeler) gave us an amazing tour and was real and honest with me from the start.”
From Edinboro camper to Edinboro player, it’s a full circle opportunity to be a Fighting Scot. Her first college season was one in which the team played well, but unfortunately resulted in two concussions for Yanc and forced her to miss a considerable portion of the season. Though there were difficult moments she worked through, she feels confident her sophomore season will be a better one for her personally as well as for Edinboro. The program finished 17-12 and qualified for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) playoffs.
Postseason basketball is a familiar place for Yanc as she helped the Lady Devils to their first ever District 10 title as well as the first two state playoff wins in program history. Despite part of her high school career being interrupted by COVID-19, Yanc managed to go over the 1,000-point threshold. Point No. 1,000 came in her final high school game when she scored on a put back in the fourth quarter against eventual state champion Neshannock.
“When I was in 10th grade, my younger sister Makenzie and I started on varsity together because we didn’t have a lot of girls in our program. We also got a new coach, Ryan McKissock, who really helped change what Cambridge Springs girls basketball was about. I eventually started going on a run of scoring a lot of points. But, I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and especially not without my sister.”
Becoming the player she is today was a journey that started all the way back in elementary school when she first started playing organized basketball. Her mother was her first coach and was crucial in helping her learn about the game and how she could improve with practice. Her mom is also who she credits most in life for being the best role model she could ask for.
“She has shaped me from day one to try to be a great person. She always tells me to be loving, kind and kick butt. She’s said this to me every day before school when we were walking out the door. With her being my first coach, she really helped me develop my basketball IQ and she deserves so much credit for helping me become who I am.”
Yanc also credits Makenzie for being her lifelong best friend. The girls are one year and six days apart and have been cheerleaders, played soccer and starred on the hardwood together their entire lives. She’s hopeful her sister will join her at Edinboro this fall.
“Leaving her for college basketball for the first time was a bit of an adjustment for me. We even played AAU basketball for the Erie Irish together,” Yanc said. “She was critical in getting me the ball and getting me open.”
Mollie did not have the chance to suit up with her, but it didn’t stop her from being one of her biggest fans and taking many photos throughout her basketball career. Yanc is also thankful for her grandparents, Margie and Harry Donnell, who have traveled all around the region to watch her play in nearly every game she’s suited up for throughout her career.
Maddie Yanc’s village of people in her life has grown since going to Edinboro, but the days in Cambridge Springs have been the most critical in helping her become the young woman she is now. She helped take her high school program to a new level with help from many, something that brings a lot of pride to a small town like Cambridge Springs. The 2022-23 season is behind her at Edinboro, but the remaining three years are sure to be special for this Blue Devil turned Fighting Scot.
