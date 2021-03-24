Crawford County has a rich volleyball tradition in both girls and boys and no program has had more success than Maplewood. But when the 2021 boys volleyball season gets underway later this week, the Tigers will not be taking part.
“After a week and a half of practice there were only four players on the team,” PENNCREST School District athletic director Dana Mason said. “Many efforts were made to increase the number of interested players.”
In the end, the Tigers were unable to field a team and will forgo the 2021 campaign.
“We were all very surprised to see this happen,” Mason said.
Maplewood holds a District 10 record 21 championships dating back to 1972. Townville, which merged with Randolph, to form Maplewood has six D-10 titles.
The Tigers also won state titles in 1989 and 2000.
“Very disappointed,” said Cambridge Springs boys volleyball coach Randy Sovisky. “Another victim of COVID-19.
“We as coaches try to keep a program through junior high and elementary feeder programs. But when this pandemic hit, all inside programs were hit hard. I have always tried to introduce volleyball as a sport that gave me a lot of opportunities and success.
“Not only am I disappointed, but very sad and hurt that Maplewood and some other schools cannot field a team this year. My hope is that it will not die and the programs will compete again.”
Sovisky is a prime example of just how deep the tradition of Maplewood runs. Sovisky coached at Maplewood for 13 years, leading them to a state title in 2000. Cochranton head coach Robert Cierniakoski and Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft are Maplewood graduates. Scott McCurdy, the athletic director at Cochranton, is also a product of the Maplewood boys volleyball program.
“It is really a shame,” Bancroft said. “When you say Maplewood, you think volleyball. Not just girls, but boys. Many great volleyball teams came out of there and have produced great players and coaches. How it happened?
“Obviously, the easy answer is that COVID played a big part in making people comfortable being home. Not to mention, it’s tougher to be a multi-sport athlete. You have more responsibilities, more skills to learn, and it’s more commitment than focusing on just one sport. So as numbers decline, and people get comfy with easy, more sports will follow suit at small schools.”
Cierniakoski echoed some of Bancroft’s thoughts.
“It might be somewhat of a warning sign though, maybe even to all sports,” Cierniakoski said. “Boys volleyball already is not a popular sport outside of Crawford County and you really shouldn’t point to one thing and say that is the cause of Maplewood not fielding a team. Each year it seems that volleyball programs at all levels have to recruit and win over athletes more and more.”
Kyle Marzka, a Cambridge Springs graduate, was set to begin his first season as the Tigers’ head coach after Bill Wooley’s resignation last season.
Note: The 2021 boys volleyball season gets started on Friday.