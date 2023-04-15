Alexis Fadden aims to play college hockey and the Meadville Area Middle School student is well on her way to achieving that goal.
Fadden, 13, plays defense for the South Pittsburgh Rebellion Girls 14U club hockey team. The Rebellion competed in the Chipotle U.S.A. Hockey Girls Tier II 14U National Championships recently in Irvine, California.
To reach the national stage, Fadden and the Rebellion had to win the MidAm tournament, which they did.
“Our goal was to make it to nationals, but we never thought it was a reality,” Fadden said. “Winning the MidAm tournament and knowing we were going to California was so crazy and unbelievable.”
The team is made up of girls mostly from the Pittsburgh area, but it’s a group that’s very familiar with each other. Fadden, 13, has a couple girls her age on the team. The 14-year-olds on the Rebellion have either played with her before, or they’ve played against each other in the club circuit.
The familiarity helped the team jell and made it fun and exciting on tournament weekends.
“I was familiar with most of the team, which made it really easy to play with everyone,” Fadden said. “It was a great experience. I feel like it brought our team closer together.”
At the national tournament the Rebellion finished 1-2 and lost to the eventual champions. The team played its games at the Anaheim Ducks’ practice facility.
“I felt like we worked really hard to get there and we didn’t let down. It was great competition and we faced a lot of adversity,” Fadden said. “I feel like we as a team and myself really grew with hockey and everything.”
The team, coached by Rob Hammell, finished the season 39-17-2. The Rebellion won the LECOM tournament in Buffalo and was the runner-up at the Steel City and Thanksgiving PIP tournaments.
Fadden had an assist in one of the games at the national tournament. On the season, she played in 49 games. She was plus-eight with four goals and two assists. Two of her goals were game-winners.
Despite her aggressive style of play she only had 7.5 penalty minutes on the season.
“Alexis is a great defensemen and great teammate. The national tournament gave the girls a first taste of what is required to be successful on that stage,” Hammell said. “In the future there will be colleges evaluating for future players.”
This season of hockey is over for the eighth-grader and Fadden is now focused on club lacrosse and soccer in the fall. She will lace up her skates for camps and some offseason training this summer, though.
Fadden is a Buffalo Sabres fan and similar to the physical style of NHL hockey, Fadden’s favorite part of hockey is the physical aspect of the sport.
“Defense is my favorite,” Fadden said. “You always get that rush because often you’re battling in front of the net and in the corners of the defensive zone.”
Next year, Fadden with try out for the Rebellion again and the Steel City Selects. She may enroll in a prep school like Shady Side Academy or Gilmour Academy as she pursues her dream of playing college hockey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.