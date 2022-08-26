Talking to Maplewood golf head coach Phil Young, you quickly get a sense that he has high hopes for what the future holds for his team. He will also tell you flat out that this team is very much a work in progress.
“Yeah, that’s what I keep telling everyone,” said Young. “It is a young group with no seniors and only one upperclassman in Garrett Dewey. He is my No. 1 right now just because I would like to keep my younger kids from having to play seniors each time out.”
That may be a goal Young finds impossible to keep.
Starting out, his two best golfers appear to be sophomore girls Avery Palotas and Rachel Brunot. Jillian Barker, Landyn Reynolds and Colton Seeley are also sophomores, while Dylan Dewey and Zane Hall are freshmen. So when facing a veteran team, whoever is in that No. 2 or even No. 3 spot may have no choice but to play far more experienced players. On the bright side, it has not been an issue early on in the season.
“Most of these kids have never been on a golf team before,” said Young. “But you can tell they have played golf before. I think Landyn is coming along pretty quickly, and the freshmen have been right there.
“In fact, we are shooting better than we were at this time last year. and I mean like 50 strokes better.”
Regardless of the season outcome, the goal is set.
Young would love to get his team as much experience as possible. He’d also like to see a nice progression from everyone, but especially the seven sophomores and freshmen. And he wants to see the desire to improve grow in them.
“Oh, if they just stick with it,” said Young. “Look out for the Tigers in a couple years.”
