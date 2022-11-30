Meadville Bulldogs head coach Mark McElhinny started three freshmen last year and leaned on Khalon Simmons to carry the offense.
This year, the entire starting five returns with a year of experience and growth under their belts.
“We are very optimistic about our team this year. We return all five starters and some good young players that saw plenty of varsity time last year,” McElhinny said. “We are a little behind schedule due to the huge success of the football team, but that’s a good thing for both programs.”
The Meadville football team advanced to the state quarterfinal round and saw its season end on Nov. 26, a week after the start of basketball practice. Star running back Simmons will be expected to be a star on the basketball court, just like he was on the gridiron.
Simmons, a senior, averaged 21 points per game last year to pace the ‘Dogs in their 6-15 2021-22 campaign. Fellow senior Dontae Burnett averaged 7 points per game last year. Sophomore’s Jack Burchard (11 ppg), Lucas Luteran (9 ppg) and Kellen Ball (5 ppg, 5 rbg) round out the starting five.
“We have 55 points per game returning including Khalon. He continues to be an elite scorer and will be counted on heavily. All three sophomores have gotten stronger and continued to improve in the off-season,” McElhinny said. “Dontae will round out the starting line-up. He has greatly improved his game and and has become a more aggressive scorer for us.”
Other players McElhinny expects to see varsity time are senior Zyvel McClure; juniors Jack Brown and Tate Reichel; sophomore Kamari Pope; and freshmen Tykie Butler and Luc Sorensen.
“Butler is a highly skilled young guard and Sorensen is a 6-feet 5-inch tall big with a ton of potential,” McElhinny said.
Just like last year, Meadville is undersized in the paint. The Bulldogs will need to run an effective small ball lineup to be effective against bigger teams.
“Our guards are super quick and very skilled. We should be able to run the floor and attack the basket,” McElhinny said. “We are still under-sized so it’s important that we continue to gain strength throughout the season and learn how to defend hard and protect the rim.”
McElhinny is in his ninth season at Meadville and has accumulated a 143-77 record. He also coached 13 seasons at Maplewood and two at Conneaut Valley. He has a career record of 348-242.
The Bulldogs were 0-8 in region action last year. This season, they are in Region 7 with Fort LeBoeuf, Harbor Creek, General McLane, Cathedral Prep, McDowell and Erie. McDowell and Erie are both Class 6A while Fort LeBoeuf, Harbor Creek and General McLane are all Class 4A. The Bulldogs and Ramblers are on a collision course to meet for a District 10 title.
“I expect that we are going to be in for tough battles each and every night in preparation for a district title tilt with Prep. Prep has a veteran team returning and will be tough to beat,” McElhinny said. “We have three months to grow as a team and prepare ourselves for that game. If we continue to improve and stay healthy it should be a very entertaining matchup.”
Meadville opens its season tonight versus in the Sharon tip off tournament. The Bulldogs have non-region games against Franklin, Fairview, Oil City, Hickory, Grove City and will play in the Farrell holiday tournament.
