Editors note: The Meadville Tribune is re-visiting the top eight Crawford County-area sports stories from 2022 today, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Two stories will run per day in no particular order.
Meadville football repeats as District 10 champions
The Meadville football team won the District 10 Class 4A championship on Nov. 4 in a 62-14 dismantling of Corry at Franklin High School.
The heavily-favored Meadville team found itself in a scrappy fight against the Beavers.
Corry scored touchdowns of nine and 40-yards and trailed Meadville 21-14 early in the second quarter.
“I knew Corry was going to show up and play. It’s playoff football and their season is on the line so they came out swinging tonight,” Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. “We were making a ton of mistakes, had a ton of penalties and I thought we were uninspired in that first quarter.”
Once Meadville settled into the game and stopped committing penalties, the ’Dogs scored 41 unanswered points.
Leading the Meadville attack was senior Khalon Simmons. Simmons tallied 233 rushing yards, 70 passing yards, four rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown and a 75-yard punt return touchdown.
Fellow senior Brady Walker ran for 133 yards and two second-half touchdowns. He also registered a strip sack for a fumble recovery on defense. Amarri Lewis scored the game’s opening touchdown and ran for 67 yards on four carries.
“What a great legacy for these seniors to win back-to-back District 10 championships,” Collins said.
It was the team’s second consecutive district title and third in program history. Meadville beat General McLane 52-19 in 2021 and beat Grove City 62-16 in 2016.
The Bulldogs went on to beat University Prep in a sub-regional 40-12 at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh. In the first-round of the state playoffs, Meadville beat Juniata 27-14. Meadville’s season came to an end in the state quarterfinals against Allentown Central Catholic. The Vikings beat Meadville 50-7 at Bald Eagle Area High School.
Saegertown adds girls wrestling program
Saegertown high school became the first Crawford County school to sanction a girls wrestling program.
On April 7, the PENNCREST school board approved the “creation, support and funding of the Saegertown High School Girls Wrestling Team.” Melissa Bartholomew was later named the head coach.
The 1994 Saegertown graduate assembled a coaching staff with her son, Dawson, and father, Douglas Luikart, assisting her.
“I guess you could say wrestling is in my blood. It’s what I know,” Bartholomew said. “It will truly be a family affair.”
The team allows girls from all three PENNCREST School District schools to participate, as well as a co-op opportunity for students attending Meadville Area Senior High School and Conneaut Area Senior High School.
The Panthers opened the season with 20 girls on the roster.
“I am really happy with the numbers of girls who have chosen to wrestle. They are working hard in the wrestling room and are willing to step up and do what is needed to learn the sport,” Bartholomew said. “They want to see the program grow as well and that makes me proud.”
The team had several girls return from last year’s club wrestling team and each girl has high standards for 2022-23.
Kacie Mook, Kylie Stafford, Elora Dillinger, Chelsea Wilson and Emma Spencer are all returners. The girls are aiming for the medal stand at the state meet, Bartholomew said.
Saegertown was the 54th school in the state to offer a girls wrestling program. Once that number hits 100, it will sanctioned as an official PIAA sport.
There are currently 90 schools statewide that offer a girls program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.