With five wrestlers out due to injury, Meadville hosted McDowell at the House of Thrills in one of the team’s biggest duals of the season. But the Bulldogs overcame the adversity to win battle after battle, and then won the war 39-32 thanks to senior Tyler Battles.
“I just looked at the guys and said, ‘we have what we have,’” said Meadville head coach Barry Anderson. “We have to roll with it. We can win this match, and I think from there they started to believe.”
Battles believed as well.
Anderson moved Griffin Buzzell up a spot to 215 pounds to open the match, so that allowed Battles his opportunity at 189. And though he is a senior, he is only a first-year starter. Part of that is because he took last season off before deciding to return in 2021-22.
And with Meadville holding a slim 33-32 lead after giving away three straight forfeits, the pressure was on to get a win. And Battles rose to the occasion despite things not going exactly as planned.
“I had him (for a takedown), but he rolled through and I ended up on my back,” said Battles. “He also headbutted me in the eye, but I didn’t worry about that. I just fought through it because a little bit of pain … I can sacrifice a little of that for the whole team’s win.”
It was just another bit of adversity the Black and Red would overcome on the night.
And as Battles fought off that head butt, something spectacular happened, the senior was able to get a good hold on his freshman counterpart’s head. He was then able to work in an underhook and the rest will go down in House of Thrill lore.
“As soon as I rolled over and had his head and that under hook, I made sure I squeezed as hard as I could,” said Battles. “I knew he wasn’t getting out of that.”
Soon afterwards as the ref gave Battles the pin in 1:32.
For Battles, losing wasn’t even an option. When coach Anderson sent him to the match and showed the confidence in him to get the victory, there was only one outcome the senior would accept.
“The fact that he had confidence and trusted in me,” said Battles. “That is not something I have really had in my life so it was a different kind of pressure. You feel like you have the whole weight of the team on your shoulders. I had to go out there and do my best.”
Battles may have been the final hero, but he wasn’t the lone standout.
Buzzell got the effort started with his 8-2 decision over McDowell’s Troy Peterson, who is one of the top kids in the district at the weight. Then, with the team leading 15-11, which included a key pin from Caleb Anderson at 113, the Bulldogs got back-to-back pins at 126 and 132 pounds from juniors Mark Dait and Alex Kinder. Add in a forfeit and the ’Dogs were ahead 33-14 before giving away those 18 points from 152 to 172.
“Obviously, the end of the match we got what we needed,” said Anderson. “But for Griffin to go out and beat one of the better kids in the district … And then we needed a pin from Caleb. Stephen (Ernst) had to stay off his back and not get pinned. Two big pins from (Mark) Dait and Kinder.
“We needed them all and we ended up getting a big win at home against a region rival.”
With the win, the Bulldogs wrapped up the second seed for the District 10 Class AAA duals on the heels of a 4-1 overall record and 4-1 in Region 5. Despite the seeding advantage, Anderson was not 100 percent sure what the Bulldogs would do.
“We are scheduled to wrestle Cambridge Springs that day and it is their senior night,” said Anderson. “So do we go to the duals and wrestle one or two teams we have already wrestled? Or do we try to get healthy and stay close to home where we can get some really good matches?
“It might be better to just run out our schedule.”
MEADVILLE 39, McDOWELL 32
106: Carl Dait (Mv) won by forfeit; 113: Caleb Anderson (Mv) pinned Nasir Simmons, 2:30; 120: Logan Sallot (McD) tech. fall Stephen Ernst, 15-0 (5:05); 126: Mark Dait (Mv) pinned Conner Dvorak, :39; 132: Alex Kinder (Mv) pinned Donovan Neavins, 1:29; 138: Connor Kearns (Mv) won by forfeit; 145: Logan Carrick (McD) dec. Brighton Anderson, 11-6; 152: Artis Simmons (McD) won by forfeit; 160: Caleb Butterfield (McD) won by forfeit; 172: Ayoob Al-Abdullah (McD) won by forfeit; 189: Tyler Battles (Mv) pinned Daymar Dickerson, 1:32; 215: Griffin Buzzell (Mv) dec. Troy Peterson, 8-2; 285: Jack Sroka (McD) won by forfeit.
Note: Match started at 215 pounds.
Records: McDowell 5-10, 2-3 Region 5; Meadville 4-1, 4-1 Region 5.