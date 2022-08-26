Remember when Saegertown’s team morale was at an all-time low a few years ago when the Panthers barely had enough players to field a team?
Those doldrum days are over.
The Saegertown community can thank their head football coach, James Wolfgang. Beginning in his inaugural season six years ago, Wolfgang has re-energized Saegertown’s locker room like the days when legendary coach Merle Darcangelo was leading his Panthers in the 1970’s and 1980’s.
The Wolfgang-led Cats are ready to do some damage in 2022.
“You can tell there is positive atmosphere in camp,” said the upbeat Wolfgang. “The guys are ready to get the season started. I believe in this group. It should be an exciting year.”
Wolfgang’s offensive package has a new wrinkle this season as two-year starting quarterback Hank Shaffer, who battled injuries last season and played only four games, has moved to wideout.
How come, coach Wolfgang?
“We started preseason with four quarterbacks and Hank wanted to make the move. He makes our offense stronger with the move and he brings a certain energy no matter where he is playing at on the field. He adds a new dynamic to our offense.”
The consummate team player, right there: Hank Shaffer.
Who are the other three quarterbacks? Senior Sully Zirkle, sophomore Wyatt Burchill and freshman Luke Young. The starter? Wolfgang was not sure at time of interview.
“All three guys are capable of leading us,” said Wolfgang, who started Burchill in their first scrimmage.
Wolfgang has a solid 1-2 punch in the backfield in senior Zach Yoder and sophomore Aaron Shartle, who rushed for 354 and 364 yards, respectively, last season.
“Yoder will lead us, and I think we should be fairly balanced with speed and power,” said Wolfgang, who will also call running plays for junior Joe Petrucelli and sophomore Reese Wilkinson.
Saegertown’s offensive line will be led by seniors Blake Boylan and Damen Rossey.
The same on the defensive side, along with Yoder and Shaffer.
The Panthers will have a successful season if …
“If these guys continue on the path they are on and gel together, we will be successful,” said Wolfgang.
A better team outlook than seven or eight years ago, for sure.
