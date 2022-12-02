The Cochranton girls basketball team graduated its top two scorers from a season ago, but will lean on a mix of experience and underclassmen in 2022-23.
Last year’s Cardinals finished 13-12 and lost in the District 10 playoffs to Cambridge Springs.
Center Jaylin McGill averaged 13.4 points last year while guard Carly Ritcher averaged 9 and made 57 3-pointers. Both have graduated and left voids in their respective roles.
“To take up the center position we will rely on Senior Zoe Hansen. She is a hard worker and tenacious rebounder,” head coach David Zamperini said. “As far as a guard picking up for Carly — that may be done by committee. Senior Brionna Burnette and junior Brooke Pfeiffer are both good shooters. Junior Jordyn Bean defends very well and gets to the basket well.”
The team’s most experienced player is senior Ella Gallo. The guard will be a four-year letter winner.
“She is very athletic, fast and one of our primary ball handlers,” Zamperini said. “We look for her to be a steadying influence on a young team as well as a defensive stopper.”
Fellow senior Abby Knapka is a returning starter and at 5-feet 9-inches tall, can impact opposing team’s shot selections.
Zamperini also has a trio of sophomores that saw playing time a season ago and should have significant roles this year. Eve Pfeiffer, Marley Rodax and Macie Williams will all be leaned on.
“Eve will need to step up and assume more point guard responsibilities as well as leadership on the floor and score. Marley will be looked on to score. She works incredibly hard and is always in attack mode,” Zamperini said. “Macie is tough. She plays with great energy and we will look to her to help out in the back court with ball handling and shooting as well as being one of our best defenders.”
Cochranton returns to Region 2 with Youngsville, Rocky Grove, Union City, Saegertown, Maplewood and Cambridge Springs. Maplewood and Cambridge Springs shared the region title last year.
“I think we will be competitive. Like everyone else, we have a lot to put in and the preseason is a week shorter than normal,” Zamperini said. “So, we just need to get our kids reps in the gym and let them loose to play hard.”
The Cardinals open their season at the Harbor Creek tip off tournament before a big test against non-region foe West Middlesex. Also on the non-region slate is Fort LeBoeuf, North East, Girard, Franklin, Sharpsville, Conneaut and Seneca.
