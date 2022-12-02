The Saegertown girls wrestling program is set to begin its first season and will be under the guidance of head coach Melissa Bartholomew.
The Lady Panthers will consist of girls from Saegertown, Cambridge Springs, Maplewood and Meadville. There are 20 girls on the roster.
“I am really happy with the numbers of girls who have chosen to wrestle. They are working hard in the wrestling room and are willing to step up and do what is needed to learn the sport. The girls who are returning are stepping up in big ways,” Bartholomew said. “They are willing to help those who are new to wrestling. They want to see the program grow as well and that makes me proud.”
Several returners from last year’s club team have set high standards in 2022-23. Kacie Mook, Kylie Stafford, Elora Dillinger, Chelsea Wilson and Emma Spencer are all returners. The girls are aiming for the medal stand at the state meet, Bartholomew said.
“I believe those goals and aspirations are all attainable. Kacie and Emma have shown great dedication already with the season just beginning, by attending most of the open gyms that have been available and getting up early to lift weights,” Bartholomew said. “They also are stepping up in the wrestling room as leaders to the other girls. All the returning wrestlers are willing to guide and teach the others in the room as well. I have a great group of girls in my room that I am honored to be their coach.”
The program has several girls that are new to wrestling that Bartholomew wishes were exposed earlier. Among them are Royale Reno-Gaus, a freshman at Cambridge Springs; and Morgan Chess, a senior at Meadville.
“Royale is a freshman at Cambridge coming in with no experience as well as being hard of hearing. She, however, does not use that as a crutch, she works hard and never stops in the room. She is very strong and is picking up the moves, I as a coach am learning from her, learning another way to communicate with her as she is wrestling. She is an example that once you put your mind to something anything is possible.”
Other girls with some experience are Sarag Groger, a 7th-grader at Maplewood and Samantha Hall, an 11th-grader at Meadville.
Batholomew is joined on the coaching staff by Dawson Bartholomew, her son, as well as Daytona English and Sean Spencer. She is also supported by Jim Mulligan, Doug Luikart and Pat Bradshaw on the boys team.
“The coaches have many years of experiences which will be beneficial in the wrestling room for the girls,” Bartholomew said.
Saegertown will have a home scrimmage on Dec. 6 with General McLane, Seneca Valley, Plum, North Allegheny and Moon. The team’s first tournament is Dec. 18 at Queen of the Mountain.
The Panthers will also compete at the Powerade tournament, the Saegertown tournament, the Southmoreland tournament and dual meets against Columbia, Canon-McMillian and North Allegheny.
