SAEGERTOWN – French Creek Valley manager Adam Bronson knew after Trent Wheeler’s first pitch that Meadville was in for a long day trying to make contact against his nasty stuff.
“I knew after the first pitch that Trent had his stuff as he has the tendency to baby his fastball at the beginning of a game, but his first pitch popped the catcher’s glove,” said Bronson after Wheeler tossed a three-hit, eight-strikeout 10-0 five-inning shutout over Meadville for the Creekers’ fourth Crawford-Venango American Legion championship in the last five years on Saturday at Ed Acker Field.
FCV won the opening game, 4-3 on Friday, to sweep the best-of-three series. Bronson & Co. are the No. 1 seed in the Region 8 tournament this weekend at
Albion and will play Elk County’s No. 2 seed on Friday at 7 p.m. in their opening game. Meadville enters as CVAL’s No. 2 seed.
“Getting the top seed gives us more flexibility in preparation for the tournament and I know the players are looking forward to continuing their baseball success,” said Bronson.
Bronson witnessed a near-perfect performance from his players against Meadville: Superior pitching, clutch hitting and near flawless defense (only one error).
“You could tell the players were locked in with their approaches, offensively and defensively, for the full five innings,” he said. “It’s a testament to their character and playing potential. The kids are
starting to jell and you can see the team chemistry. They are really having a good time with each other on the field and in the dugout.”
After Wheeler mowed down Meadville 1-2-3 with two strikeouts in the top of the first inning, FCV – duplicating its four-run first inning on Friday night – put a 4-spot on the scoreboard again in the bottom half of inning.
And, once again, Meadville’s shoddy defense played a major part.
FCV’s lead-off batter Bryce Kania was hit by a pitch and advanced to second base on a wild pitch.
Brock Cunningham then reached base on a one-out error, allowing Kania to score the Creekers’ first run.
Clean-up batter Walker Cunningham then swung and missed on a low third-strike pitch, but reached base when Meadville failed in its attempt to get Brock Cunningham out at third base. After Brock Cunningham scored when Jordan Kullen reached base on an error, Zach Balog delivered the only hit in the inning with a two-run single to left field.
“Zach’s hit was huge, it got us rolling,” said Bronson. “There are guys who you expect to step up and Zach is one of them.”
Bronson’s counterpart, Meadville manager Tony Tartaglione, was fuming with frustration – for the second game in a row.
“For some reason, we showed up this morning flat,” he said. “Our pregame was lazy and that was the result. We had no motivation. That wasn’t baseball out there.”
It appeared Meadville was in position to get on the scoreboard in the top of the second inning as Jordan Young and Tai Hopkins led off with consecutive singles.
Wheeler then got downright filthy – striking out the next three Meadville’s batters.
The second inning was nearly a carbon copy of the first inning for FCV – three runs, on only one hit.
After Wheeler led off with a walk and stole second, Kania legged out an infield single to put runners on the corners. Hank Shaffer then reached on an error, scoring Wheeler. After Brock Cunningham drew a base on balls to load the bases, Walker Cunningham worked Meadville starting pitcher Brady Walker for a 10-pitch walk, scoring Kania. Shaffer then scored on a wild pitch to increase FCV’s lead to 7-0.
After Kania’s two-out, run-scoring single in the third inning, the Creekers delivered another clutch two-out hit in the fifth inning – to end the game.
Asa Henderson and Wheeler led off with back-to-back walks and Shaffer was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With two outs, Walker Cunningham – batting clean-up for a reason – smoked a line-drive single to center field, scoring Henderson and Wheeler.
Game … set … match.
Game notes: Kania and Balog were two-for-three for FCV … Walker Cunningham drove in three runs … Walker Cunningham’s brother, Brock, reached base his first seven at-bats in the series before getting out in his last at-bat … How sharp was Wheeler? No walks. The right-hander threw a total of 73 pitches, 50 for strikes. Midway through the game, PA announcer Matt Shaffer commented to this writer, “This is the best Trent has pitched all season.” … Meadville’s Walker was the definition of a tough-luck loser, only allowing one earned run. He also had Meadville’s other hit with a single in the fourth inning … A telling difference in the two-game series: FCV pitchers only allowed one walk, while Meadville’s hurlers walked 10 batters … After losing the first matchup in the season, FCV has now defeated its arch-rival Meadville five straight times …
HITTING
MEADVILLE (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Merchbaker rf 3-0-0-0, Tartaglione ss 2-0-0-0, Johnson p 0-0-0-0, Blood lf 0-0-0-0, Walker p-ss 2-0-1-0, J. Young c 2-0-1-0, Hopkins 3b-p-1b 2-0-1-0, McGowan dp 2-0-0-0, Anderson cf 0-0-0-0, Barzak 1b-p 1-0-0-0, R. Young ph 1-0-0-0, Holeva 2b 2-0-0-0, Beck lf-3b 2-0-0-0. Totals 19-0-3-0.
FCV (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) Kania 3b 3-2-2-1, Shaffer cf 3-1-1-0, B. Cunningham c 3-0-1-0, Mook pr 0-1-0-0, W. Cunningham rf 3-1-1-3, Kullen 2b 3-1-1-0, Grubbs 1b 2-0-0-0, Balog lf 3-1-2-2, Henderson ss 2-1-0-0, Wheeler p 1-2-0-0. Totals 23-10-8-6.
Meadville – 000 00 – 0 3 3
FCV – 431 02 – 10 8 1
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) Meadville – Walker (L) 2-2-7-1-3-2, Johnson 2-5-1-1-0-2, Hopkins 0-0-2-2-2-0, Barzak 1-1-0-0-0-2; FCV – Wheeler 5-3-0-0-0-8.