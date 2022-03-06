SLIPPERY ROCK — Turns out all West Middlesex had to do was play West Middlesex basketball to be successful.
Down by as many as 16 points in the first half, the Ms. Reds staged a furious second-half comeback to secure the program's 6th District 10 crown with a 61-50 victory over Maplewood in the 2A Finals at Slippery Rock University's Morrow Field House Saturday afternoon.
It is the third straight time the Lady Tigers and Ms. Reds met in the district title came that West Middlesex has come out on top. Maplewood lost 76-50 in 2019 and 84-56 in 2020.
With the loss, Maplewood will host Seton LaSalle on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Seton LaSalle is the fourth seed from the WPIAL.
"It's awesome ... what a great feeling," first-year West Middlesex Coach Mary Jo Staunch said. We've done this a couple of times against some really good teams and (Maplewood) is a really good team. In our first game against Kennedy, we started out slow and came back. Same thing in our second game against Kennedy, so I knew we could do it. I knew there was hope in there. I just needed to get them to go.
"That first half wasn't a great feeling, because I knew we could play better and I knew we could do better. I told the kids we're not playing West Middlesex tempo. We need to do that. We need to play aggressively. We came out in the second half and played exactly like we're supposed to."
With the win, West Middlesex (20-3) will meet Apollo-Ridge on Tuesday in the opening round of the PIAA tournament at a site and time to be determined."
We have an idea of what teams we might get," Staunch said. "We have to look at film and stuff, but we're going to take it one game at a time ... little by little. That's what we did when we went to states a few years ago and these kids are up to the challenge. I'm going to let them enjoy this for now, though!"
Down 29-20 at the half, the Ms. Reds turned to senior standouts Carlie Beatty and Emily Anthony, while ratcheting up the pressure to cut into the Maplewood lead with frustratingly mixed results early in the third quarter.
With West Middlesex drawing closer and closer, the Tigers hit a pair of big shots - a Sadie Thomas 3-ball and a traditional 3-point play from Izzy Eimer - to give itself some breathing room, but Anthony and the Ms. Reds' tenacity eventually won out with West Middlesex closing the third quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 44-41 lead on Anthony's transition bucket. The lead was its first lead since 10-8 late in the first quarter.
"We needed to press," Staunch said. "We like to go and we weren't really doing that. (Maplewood) was keeping us contained in a half-court set, but once we were able to pressure them and get out and run, we were able to get into the type of game we like to play. That helped relax us a bit and helped us knock down some shots."
The Ms. Reds' surge continued into the fourth quarter with Anthony and Beatty combining for all 7 points in a 7-0 run for a 51-41 lead.
"During our Kennedy games, we've been down by a lot and we've managed to get ourselves back into a 1- or 2-point game, so it didn't affect us much," Anthony said. "We knew we just had to play our game."
While both finished with monster final numbers, Beatty (17) and Anthony (16) were huge down the stretch, combining to score 33 of West Middlesex' final 50 points.
"We've relied on them so much this year and they have produced," Staunch said. "I know I can (rely on Beatty and Anthony). At halftime, we talked about that. I told them 'I need you right now.' The way they go, we go."
Thomas led Maplewood with 22 points and added eight rebounds. Varndell scored 15 points and recorded four rebounds. Liliane Moorhead grabbed 10 rebounds and had two blocks.
The Meadville Tribune contributed to this article
Maplewood (64)
Thomas 8-4-6-22, I. Eimer 3-1-1-9, Moorhead 2-0-0-4, Varndell 5-2-2-15, M. Eimer 0-0-0-0, O'Hara 0-0-0-0, Slagle 0-0-0-0, Beuchat 0-0-0-0..
Totals 18 7-9 50.
West Middlesex (61)
Beatty 8-5-6-21, Anthony 6-6-10-19, Stephens 5-1-2-11, Mild 1-2-2-4, K. Beatty 2-2-3-6, Babcock 0-0-0-0, Blaze 0-0-0-0, Bowers 0-0-0-0, Kalp 0-0-0-0..
Totals 22 16-23 61.
Maplewood;13;16;12;9;—;50
West Middlesex;10;10;24;17;—;61
3-point goals: Maplewood — Varndell 3, I. Eimer 2, Thomas 2; West Middlesex — Anthony.