The Grand Canyon University men’s volleyball team is set to compete in the seven-team national NCAA tournament this week at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.
The Antelopes are led by Matt Werle, a 2005 Meadville graduate. Werle took over the program in 2016 and has led the ’Lopes (22-7) to their first ever berth in the national tournament.
Grand Canyon is set to play Long Beach State (20-4) on Tuesday in the tournament’s opening round. The match will start at 5 p.m. and will streamed on ESPN+.
The winner will play No. 1 seed UCLA (29-2) on Thursday.
Werle was a four-time All-American at Juniata College and helped the Eagles win three Division III national titles. He was the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division III Player of the Year in 2007.
He played with the junior national team for two years and was Team USA’s starting setter in the 2007 Junior World Championships. He trained with the men’s national team in 2010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.