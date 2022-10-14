LINESVILLE — Volleyball is often described as a game of runs. Thursday’s Region 5 match between Conneaut and Warren at Conneaut Area Senior High School was no different.
Conneaut used a 13-1 run in the second set and a 13-3 run in the fourth set to erase deficits and help the Lady Eagles defeat the Lady Dragons 3-1 (25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17).
“When we’re communicating and we’re passing and allowing our offense to run on all cylinders, it’s great,” Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. “Our energy picks up and it’s really challenging to bring them down when they’re doing that.”
Entering the game, Conneaut was 5-0 in the region and Warren was 4-1. The winner of the match would have a good opportunity to win the region next week, something Krankota was sure to communicate with her team.
“The significance of tonight’s match was not lost on them. There was a lot going on. We celebrated seven seniors tonight on senior night,” Krankota said. “Warren’s always been a very tough opponent. They’re scrappy defensively, they’re disciplined, they’re well coached and they’ve got a lot of weapons on offense. I’m sure they were well aware of the implications of tonight’s match as well.”
In the first set, both teams battled to a 13-13 tie before Conneaut started to take over. Senior Kaylee Mattera buried a couple big kills and got an ace to spark a Conneaut run. With a 19-14 lead, the Lady Eagles coasted to a first set win.
After losing the first set Warren responded in a big way. The Dragons managed a 7-3 lead before errors started to pile up and the momentum in the gym shifted in Conneaut’s favor. Once Conneaut’s offense started picking up steam there was no stopping it.
Conneaut opened the third set on a 6-0 run before Warren started to cut into the lead. The Dragons played lights out and took a 20-14 lead. Warren had the Lady Eagles on the ropes, but Conneaut battled back and cut the deficit to 22-20 before Warren closed the set out.
It was Conneaut’s first lost set of the season.
“As much as we want to keep that streak going sometimes it’s a good thing this late in the season. Sometimes you need a wake up call and also have to witness as a team how you respond to that,” Krankota said. “We came out of the gates a little slow and our energy was down. We minimized our errors and were able to come out with a big win in the fourth set.”
Warren opened the fourth set up 6-2 before Conneaut settled into the flow of its offense. With a 15-14 Warren lead, the Lady Eagles finished the set on a 13-3 run to close out the match.
Leading the Lady Eagles was Mattera with 18 kills, 11 digs, four blocks and three aces. Sylvia Prebor and Lainie Harrington each added seven kills. Payten Karastury ran the offense at setter and totaled 29 assists.
Defensively, Paris Karastury led with 18 digs while Ashley Crabb added 10 and three aces. Mackenzie Wensel tallied five aces, four kills and four blocks while Prebor also added four blocks.
“We knew we would be in for a ride and it wasn’t going to be easy. We went through stretches where we didn’t pass well and they capitalized and went on runs,” Krankota said. “We pulled it together when we had to.”
Overall, Conneaut is 10-0 and 6-0 in region action. The Eagles play at Grove City and at General McLane next week to finish the regular season.
