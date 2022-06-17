Meadville ONE and French Creek Valley played a competitive four innings of baseball before the game got out of hand in a 15-7 FCV win on Thursday at Eldred Glen.
Meadville struck first in the bottom of the opening inning when Josh Merchbaker delivered an RBI single to center field to score Gavin Beck. It would be Meadville's only lead of the day.
French Creek answered with two runs in the top of the second inning. Three walks and two errors allowed put FCV ahead of Meadville 2-1.
Meadville tied the game in the bottom of the third, but FCV pitcher Henry Shaffer made life difficult for them.
"Hank threw a gem," Meadville assistant coach Dean Wood said. "That kid is a heck of a pitcher."
Shaffer served six innings on the mound. He struck out nine batters and allowed one run and five hits to earn the win.
"Hank's been struggling at the plate a little bit, but I figured today would be a good day to get him right on one side of the field. He started to put together some better at bats," French Creek Valley head coach Adam Bronson said. "I'm happy that he went out there and did exactly what I thought he was gonna do. That's why he had such a good high school season and he's been such a key play for us for years."
In the top of the fifth, the wheels started to come off for Meadville. The inning started with two walks before a strikeout and an RBI single to give FCV a lead.
FCV added to the lead on a passed ball, a triple and two more singles. FCV led 7-2 with Meadville up to bat.
"I challenged them early in the game to have better approaches and I really saw it come through in the fifth inning when the game was still a two-run game," Bronson said. "I asked some guys to go opposite field and they followed through for me. I'm happy that we're starting to reach our potential offensively because its something I challenged them to do today."
In the bottom of the fifth, Meadville struck out twice before two singles and a walk loaded the bases. The team stranded all three runners when Shaffer delivered a strikeout to escape the inning unscathed.
"We competed for four innings. We were in the game, then in the fourth we had bases loaded with two outs and we weren't able to capitalize," Wood said. "That hurt. That could have put us back in the game."
French Creek Valley scored one run in the top of the sixth, then added seven in the top of the seventh. There were six walks in the seventh inning alone.
"We are on fumes for pitching right now. We don't have much left," Wood said. "We only have four kids from the high school team on the legion team so the cupboards are pretty bare, that really hurts. We're throwing anything we can at them. Anyone that has an arm, we're throwing them."
Meadville added five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Merchbaker drove two runs in on a shot to center field before Wyatt Barzak brought two runs home on a single.
"I saw a lot of fight," Wood said. "They kept fighting all the way through seven innings, which you can't ask for more than that."
With the win, French Creek Valley is undefeated on the year at 5-0.
"We're playing pretty well. I think there is still room for improvement. Some of those runs we got were u earned," Bronson said. "I think if we can apply pressure earlier rather than later in the game, we don't get to the fifth inning then we bust it open. We need to bust it open in the second or third."
Meadville ONE falls to 1-2-1. The team is scheduled to host Edinboro Legion today at 6 p.m.
"We don't need more pitchers, but the pitchers we have need to be more efficient," Wood said. "Tonight we gave up 13 walks. We can't have that. We need to make them put it in play. Therefore we extended some innings with the walks and that doesn't help."
FRENCH CREEK VALLEY (15)
(AB-R-H-BI) Kania 4-1-1-1, Held 0-0-0-0, B. Cunningham 3-1-0-0, Klink 1-0-0-0, Shaffer 4-2-1-1, W. Cunningham 2-2-1-0, Mosbacher 1-0-0-0, Balog 4-1-2-0, Grubbs 4-2-1-2, Hernandez 1-1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-00, Mihoci 1-1-1-2, Jardina 2-0-0-0, Burchill 2-2-2-3, White 4-2-2-3. Totals 34-15-11-12.
MEADVILLE ONE (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 3-3-2-0, Merchbaker 4-0-3-3, Garvey 3-1-2-1, Hopkins 4-1-1-0, Barzak 4-1-1-2, AJ Feleppa 4-0-0-0, Holeva 3-0-0-0, Ang. Feleppa 3-0-0-0, Hoban 2-1-1-0, Deeter 1-0-0-0. Totals 31-7-10-6.
French Creek Valley 020 051 7 — 15 11 2
Meadville ONE 101 000 5 — 7 10 4
BATTING
2B: FCV — Cunningham, Burchill; M — Merchbaker, Hopkins.
3B: FCV — Burchill.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) FCV — Shaffer WP 6-5-2-1-9-2, Mihoci 1-5-5-4-1-1; M — Merchbaker LP 4.2-3-5-3-9-6, Barzak 1-6-3-2-0-0, Beck 0.1-0-3-3-0-4, Holeva 0.1-2-4-4-1-2, Garvey 0.2-0-0-0-0-1.
Records: French Creek Valley 5-0; Meadville ONE 1-2-1.
