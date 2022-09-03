The Class 4A Meadville Bulldogs punched up, punched hard and punched the Class 6A Butler Golden Tornado often during Friday's home opener at Bender Field.
Doing a lot of the punching for the 'Dogs was senior fullback and linebacker Brady Walker.
"They're a 6A school and a really tough opponent for us. I'm glad coach brought them into our schedule because they're gonna give us a good game," Walker said. "If we wanna make a statement, they're gonna be a great look for us."
Walker carried the ball 30 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 21-14 win. On defense, he had two sacks, numerous tackles and even kicked off for special teams.
"The way he played football tonight just shows you what a tough dude he is. He did it with his legs, with his shoulder pads, he did it on special teams, there wasn't anything he didn't do for us tonight and he did it while he was cramping up like crazy," Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. "That tells you how tough he is. He put this football team on his back and carried it."
One of Walker's biggest plays came when the defense needed a stop. Butler faced a 4th and eight on the 40-yard line with 2:53 left to play and trailing 21-14. Quarterback Mac Schnur rolled to his right with his eyes downfield and Walker blitzing off the edge. Walker managed to barely clip Schnur's cleat and trip him up for a 12-yard loss and a turnover on downs.
"I had to get outside leverage because I was blitzing," Walker said. "I knew he was gonna get outside of me and I had to do something."
Meadville ran the remaining time off the clock, but not without dramatics. The Bulldogs faced a 4th and inches with 2:14 left. Gavin Longstreth converted on a quarterback sneak for a fresh set of down and an eventual win.
"I tell ya what, I'm so proud of them. We came out against a big 6A team and really it followed the way I thought the game was gonna be. I knew it would be close, back and forth and I knew even when we were up 21-0 that Butler would start to put some offense together," Collins said. "Our guys hung in there tough. We bent, but we didn't break. We had a couple mistakes that gave them some extra possessions, but they never quit."
Despite the loss, Butler rallied hard in the second half. Schnur scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. He also connected with Dashawn Cox for a 7-yard passing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to seven.
What changed in the second half?
"They started bringing a lot more line stunts and were blitzing us a little more. Another thing is we were rolling through some cramping issues. We had a war of attrition in our backfield as far as getting guys stretched out and back in the game," Collins said. "We had some guys in there that don't take a lot of reps in the week. The next guy up played good for us.
"Butler definitely made some good adjustments at halftime. It was a tale of two halves and they were getting the better of us in the second half."
Butler had another shot from the goal-line early in the third quarter, but Meadville forced a fumble to keep the Golden Tornado out of the end zone. It wasn't the only goal-line stand for Meadville. With two seconds before halftime, the 'Dogs stuffed Butler on the 1-yard line to preserve a 21-0 lead.
"They pinned their ears back. They knew how big the fourth down plays were," Collins said. "Look at the goal line stand just before half, look at the fourth quarter when Brady picked the ankle of the quarterback — these were huge plays and they understood what was on the line in those particular plays. They knew the situation they were in and rose to the occasion."
Meadville struck first when Walker capped off a long drive with a 12-yard touchdown on the opening drive. On the next possession, Nic Williams intercepted a pass on Butler's second offensive play. Meadville turned the ball over, but Williams intercepted another pass and returned it 99-yards for a pick-six.
In the second quarter, Williams secured a contested catch to set his team up at the 1-yard line. After a negative play, Walker bullied his way in from two yards out to put the 'Dogs up 21-0.
"Nic Williams played a hell of a first half. He had the pick-six, had a big catch down there, he played a heck of a half," Collins said. "We had some guys really rise up and get it done for us tonight.
"Even when the momentum was clearly on Butler's side, our kids just kept getting after it. I'm just so proud of them. That was a huge win for us and we did it without all of our people. Even more of a testament to the grit and toughness of our kids."
Missing from the game was all-state running back Khalon Simmons, but Collins expects him back next week.
"It's an internal matter at the school and he'll be back next week," Collins said.
With the win, Meadville is 2-0 on the season while Butler is 1-1. The Bulldogs will play at Fairview High School next week in another non-region game.
Butler 0 0 6 8 — 14
Meadville 14 7 0 0 — 21
First Quarter
M — Brady Walker 12-yard run (Oliver Przepiora Xp).
M — Nic Williams 99-yard interception return (Xp good)
Second Quarter
M — Brady Walker 2-yard run (Oliver Przepiora Xp).
Third Quarter
B — Mac Schnur 15-yard run (Xp no good).
Fourth Quarter
B — Mac Schnur 7-yard pass to Dashawn Cox (Schnur pass to Cox).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: B — Dawshan Cox 2-(-4), Mac Schnur 4-(-8), David Graef 7-35, Landon Lacey 10-3, Landon Dubyak 2-4; M — Brady Walker 30-119, Amarri Lewis 5-1, Gavin Longstreth 1-1, Brighton Anderosn 7-68.
PASSING: B — Mac Schnur 14-24 192 yards 2 int, 1 td; M — Gavin Longstreth 0-1 1 int, Brady Walker 2-2 46 yards.
RECEIVING: B — Dashawn Cox 4-38, David Graef 3-44, Ayden Davis 7-68, Ryan Mclister 1-42; M — Nicholas Williams 1-43, Ryan Reichel 1-3.
Records: Butler 1-1 Meadville 2-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.