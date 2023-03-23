The Meadville baseball team opened its season on a high note with a 2-0 win against non-region foe North East.
Wednesday's contest at Eldred Glen also served as the team's home opener. Despite limited time on the field this season, Meadville made the most of their opportunities.
Senior ace Brady Walker delivered four innings on the mound for the 'Dogs. Walker struck out seven batters and allowed one hit. After getting the third out in the top of the fourth inning via a flyout, Walker opened the bottom of the inning with a walk.
Fellow senior Owen Garvey followed with a single to deep left field to set up Walker in scoring position. Jordan Young drilled a grounder to the shortstop who registered an out at second base, but an error on the double play attempt at first base allowed Walker to cross home and give Meadville its first run of the season.
"It was a good win. North East is a good team. We started off a little slow. It was the first time we've seen live pitching yet this year, but no complaints," Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione said. "We did some good things. I have a lot of notes in my pocket on things we need to work on, but I am happy."
Meadville loaded the bases after Brighton Anderson was hit by a pitch and Mason Walker singled. Andre Jefferson drilled a grounder to the shortstop who earned the out at second base. Jefferson showed off his speed and beat the throw to first base. Jefferson's play also scored Young from third and put the 'Dogs up 2-0 after four innings.
M. Walker pitched the final three innings. In the top of the sixth, two singles with zero outs put North East in scoring position. The third batter hit a deep shot to center field. Gavin Beck bobbled the catch before snagging it barehanded. Beck then rifled it to the third baseman, B. Walker, who completed the double play and ended the Pickers' rally before it started.
"That (double play) was big. Brady threw really well too. My goal was to keep him under 50 and he gave us four innings at 48 pitches," Tartaglione said. "Then Mason came in and he pounds the zone too, but we need to make plays. We made the routine plays and that helps."
Meadville couldn't add any runs, but two groundouts and a strikeout gave Meadville the win in the top of the seventh.
Earning hits for Meadville was Garvey, M. Walker and Rocco Tartaglione. On the mound, the Walkers allowed three hits and walked two batters.
Tartaglione was happy with his team's performance, especially with the lack of field time this season. The wet and cold spring has limited how often the team can practice outside.
"We've been on this field one time for a practice and on the football field four times. The rest has been indoors," Tartaglione said. "The kids got going though, after the second inning I would say. It was a good way to start."
Meadville is scheduled to play at Mercyhurst Prep on Friday in another non-region game.
North East (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Owens 3-0-1-0, Kemp 3-0-2-0, Gibson 3-0-0-0, Courtwright 2-0-0-0, Aspden 3-0-0-0, Wittman 2-0-0-0, Babo 3-0-0-0, Gailbreath 2-0-0-0, Rupp 1-0-0-0. Totals 24-0-3-0
Meadville (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 4-0-0-0, Tartaglione 3-0-1-0, B. Walker 2-1-0-0, Garvey 1-0-1-0, Young 3-1-0-0, Anderson 1-0-0-0, M. Walker 2-0-1-0, Arpin 1-0-0-0, Jefferon 2-0-0-1, Miller 2-0-0-0, Kleist 0-0-0-0. Totals 21-2-3-1.
North East 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Meadville 000 200 x — 2 3 1
BATTING
2B: M — Tartaglione.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) NE — Wittman LP 2.1-3-2-2-2-2, Courtwright 3-0-0-0-7-3, No. 19 0.2-0-0-0-2-1; M — B. Walker WP 4-1-0-0-7-0, M. Walker 3-2-0-0-2-2.
Records: North East 0-1, Meadville 1-0.
