Brandon Wachob is making a strong case for Cat’s Men’s Bowler of the Year.
Making a late-season push for the prestigious award, Wachob rolled his 28th career 300 game, and second of the season, in Saturday Night League at Eastway Lanes in Erie, and also banged out a 781 series in Plaza Men’s League and led his Monday Night Invitational League team at Plaza Lanes to the championship with a 714.
Wachob’s perfecto fueled him to a high-and-mighty 760 series as his other games were 214 and 246.
“I had a good inside line, and as long as I didn’t get slow, it was going to strike,” said the 300-game machine and Catology 2022 runner-up, who used the Storm Phase 2 bowling ball. “I had a good feeling in the 10th frame that I was going to shoot a 300.”
In his 781 in Plaza Men’s League, the left-hander rolled games of 266, 247 and 268. Average in PML: 224, not too shabby.
In Monday Night Invitational League, Wachob was Mr. Consistent, throwing games of 235, 243 and 236, leading his teammates, Tom Archacki and Anthony Card, to the championship. Average in MNL: 226, ditto above.
Will Wachob be Cat’s Men’s Bowler of the Year? Answer in a couple weeks.
Plaza punishers
Wachob had company in the 700 Club at Plaza Lanes: Gary McGranahan and Ryan Paden each tossed 734 in Commercial League. McGranahan threw games of 248, 238 and 248, while Paden fired games of 258, 279 and 197 games … Scott Grinnell finished the year in Monday Night Invitational League the way you would want: back-to-back 700’s, 700 and 718. Great shooting, Scott! … Stephen Harvey Jr. rolled 264 and 252 games for a 712 in MNI … In women’s action in Monday Night Invitational League, Kayla Card lit ‘em up with a 248 game and 635 series.
At Cochranton Lanes, Scott Williams rolled a 267 game and 708 series and wise-old veteran Wally Homa shot 266 and 230 games for a 704 in Pioneer League.
Rodney Baird passes
The bowling family lost a legend on Sunday.
Rodney Baird – a bowling pioneer who was one of the county’s premier bowlers in the 1950’s, 1960’s and 1970’s, and father of bowling greats Becki Baird, Kurt Baird and Rodrick Baird – died at the age of 94.
Baird’s bowling highlights: Won the Erie Times Head-Pin Tournament in 1958, along with several other local tournaments … A team member of seven consecutive league championships in the former competitive City 10-Pin League ... Inducted into the Western Crawford County Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1979 … High game 290 and high series 728 … Competed in an amazing 58 USBC Open Championships and Pennsylvania State Championships.
When news broke of Baird’s death, this columnist immediately thought of the column I did on him in 2019. It needs re-printed, and I think you will get a full understanding of the impact he had on local bowling:
Nov. 21, 2019:
The moment sent chills through my body.
While emceeing the annual Western Crawford County Bowling Association banquet on Saturday night at the Italian Civic Club, Mike Mudger – who, once again, did a fantastic job! – recognized Rodney Baird, who was in attendance.
Baird, age 91, is the second oldest living Hall of Famer, four years younger than Bill Brooks, who is 95.
When Mudger announced that Baird has participated in 50 American Bowling Congress national bowling events, Baird’s youngest and enthusiastic son Rodrick Baird shouted, “Fifty-eight.”
As Mudger continued talking about Baird, a good portion of the attendees started standing and applauding … and then more … and more. The entire room was soon standing and clapping.
Then, Baird, sitting in a wheelchair, muscled up enough strength and stood up. The room then erupted.
A scene that will not be forgotten in my lifetime – and probably many others.
You had to be there.
Kurt Baird contacted yours truly and there will be a Celebration of Rodney’s life on Tuesday at Plaza Lanes from 4 to 8 p.m.
Rest in peace, Rod, and thanks for the valuable bowling lessons in the late 1970’s at Center Bowl when I was a teenager.
Locals dominate
Three local foursome teams ventured to the Seneca Monthly No-Tap Tournament on Sunday and kicked (bleep) and took names – finishing first, second and third in the 21-team field.
The champs: Yours truly, Rick Schiffer, Corey Lynn and Jim Lynn, who won the event twice this season and finished third another time. Corey Lynn and Schiffer were spectacular with 854 and 853 series, respectively (9-counts are credited for strikes). Schiffer, the former Wichita State bowling standout, shot two 300’s, while Corey Lynn and Jim Lynn each fired one. Jim Lynn and yours truly rolled 806 and 770 totals, respectively. We also won the Baker’s Tournament held afterwards by shooting actual games of 234, 266, 225 and 204. It was a good day.
Runner-up: Mick Lilly, Gary Lilly, Kyle Wentling and Dan “Dutchie” Lilly, the anchor who tossed two 300’s and an 878 series.
Third place: Nicholas Robinson, Ciera Robinson, Chad Robinson and Ricky Kanline. Kanline led the way with a 784.
Final words
Thanks for the Facebook love last week, bowlers and readers, regarding my column – greatly appreciated!! … You are going to be disappointed now – there may not be a column next week. I’m going to the USBC Open Championships in Las Vegas this weekend and will not return until Wednesday. I d o not know if I will have enough time to whip one up … A “shout-out” to Western Crawford County Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Famer Patty Lynn, who reads my column regularly and really enjoys reading about her grandson, Corey. The way Corey Lynn is throwing the rock these days, Grandma Lynn will be reading a lot more about him in the coming weeks and years.