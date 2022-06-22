The Tool City Volleyball Club will host a District 10 boys volleyball all-star match today.
The match will be held at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills at 6 p.m.
Eighteen area seniors are split into two teams, Team Orange and Team White.
Team Orange will be coached by Saegertown’s Justin Johnson. On the team is Caden Mealy (Meadville), Any Trost (McDowell), Kyle Hoffman (Cochranton), Conrad Williams (Saegertown), Evan Alsdorf (Conneaut), Jaiben Walker (Cochranton), Braden Bosco (Meadville), Nick Malina (McDowell) and Will Dean (McDowell).
Team White will be coached by McDowell’s Dan Hering. On the team is Greyson Jackson (Cochranton), Jaden Wilkins (Saegertown), Julian Jones (Meadville), Louden Gledhill (Cochranton), Mark Sanford (McDowell), Mitch McKain (Meadville), Cameron Schleicher (Meadville), Dan Easley (McDowell) and Carter Osborn (Conneaut).
Entry fee is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
