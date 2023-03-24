Union City Area School District will host an all-star basketball game on Saturday.
It’s the second annual Public School All-Star Game and it will feature a skills competition and a girls and boys game.
Last year’s game was for Class 2A public schools in regions 1 and 2. This year’s game includes public schools in Class 1A and 2A. Athletes from 11 schools in District 10 will be featured.
Festivities start at 4 p.m. There will be a skills contest, a 3-point contest and a dunk contest. For the dunk contest, the rim height will be the standard 10-feet for the boys and 8-feet for the girls.
The girls game will start at 6 p.m. and the boys game at 7:30.
Crawford County will be well accounted for at the event. Thirteen athletes will represent four local schools between the two game.
Chase Miller (Cochranton), Josh Reisenauer (Cambridge Springs), Ethan Counasse (Cambridge Springs), Brady Campbell (Cambridge Springs), Ben Lieb (Cambridge Springs), Ethan Peterson (Maplewood), Isaac Williams (Maplewood), Zach Yoder (Saegertown) and Brady Greco (Saegertown) will represent Crawford County on the Boys North team. Also on the team are Wyatt Lookenhouse (Eisenhower), Kael Hunt (Eisenhower), Bryce Drayer (Union City), Josh James (Union City) and Wyatt Post (Union City).
Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro will coach the Boys North team. The Boys South team will be coached by Joe Venasco of Mercer.
The Boys South team consists of Liam Campbell (Sharpsville), Richie Preston (West Middlesex), Luke Mild (West Middlesex), Giovanni Ricoci (West Middlesex), Connor Stover (West Middlesex), Blaze Knight (West Middlesex), Jake Mattocks (Mercer), Nate Haines (Mercer), Koby Hendrickson (Youngsville), Ethan Senz (Youngsville), Keegan Mesel (Youngsville) and Cameron Pence (Lakeview).
Representing local schools on the Girls North team are Hailee Gregor (Saegertown), Makenzie Yanc (Cambridge Springs), Finley Rauscher (Cambridge Springs) and Abby Miller (Cambridge Springs).
Also on the team, which is coached by Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock, are Jessica Messenger (Union City), Olivia Darling (Youngsville), Madison VanGuilder (Youngsville) and Shea Walton (Youngsville).
On the Girls South team are Alaina Peltonen (Lakeview), Kelsey Soddon (Lakeview), Delaney Kepner (Lakeview), Lexi Babcock (West Middlesex), Mackenzie Dunn (Eisenhower), Bella Marino (Eisenhower), Chasie Fry (Sharpsville) and Tori Kipman (Sharpsville). The team is coached by Rob Hubbard of Sharpsville.
