SLIPPERY ROCK — A historic run by the Union City Bears came to an end at Slippery Rock University on Monday.
The Bears (22-2) lost to Ligonier Valley (22-2) 6-1 in the PIAA Class 2A semifinal. It is the first time in program history the team has advanced to the state semifinal round.
Rams pitcher Madison Griffin was on fire in the circle. She was able to keep Union City off the base paths for much of the game. She allowed two hits and struck out 12 batters in seven innings of work.
Griffin opened the game with two strikeouts and a pop out. The inning would prove to be the norm for Griffin and the Ram defense. The Bears didn't record a hit until the sixth inning.
On the other side, Ligonier Valley opened the scoring in the third inning. Kailey Johnston hit a hard ground ball to center field that brought in Eden Krouse and Madison Griffin to score.
Jordan Hofecker added an RBI single to give the Rams a 3-0 lead.
LV added to their lead in the sixth when Krouse sacrifice bunted to score Ruby Wallace. Haley Boyd followed with an RBI single. The Rams held a 5-0 lead midway through six inning.
The Bears showed signs of life in the sixth. Michayla Magee walked on base and Emylee Zielinski singled to give UC two base runners. Magee was unable to advance past second and the Bears left the inning scoreless.
Rams' Wallace drilled an RBI double to add a sixth run to their lead.
In Union City's first at bat in the seventh, Sydney Gilbert hammered one over the left field wall for a solo homer. It would be the Bears lone score of the day.
Gilbert and E. Zielinski each had one hit for UC. In the circle, Abby Tingley allowed 11 hits and two earned runs in seven innings with six strikeouts.
Ligonier Valley was led at the plate by Wallace, Griffin and Johnston who each had two hits. Wallace hit two doubles, while Griffin had two runs and Johnston two RBIs.
The Rams advance to the PIAA Class 2A State Championship on Thursday against Line Mountain. The game is at 11 a.m. at Penn State University's Beard Field.
LIGONIER VALLEY (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Griffin 3-2-2-0, Boyd 4-0-1-1, Johnston 3-1-2-2, Vargulish 4-1-1-0, Piper 2-0-1-0, Hofecker 4-0-1-1, Wallace 4-1-2-1, Schueltz 3-0-1-0, Krouse 1-1-0-1. Totals 28-6-11-6.
UNION CITY (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) E. Zielinksi 3-0-1-0, C. Reynolds 3-0-0-0, E. Reynolds 3-0-0--, Gilbert 2-1-1-1, C. Zielinski 1-0-0-0, Higley 3-0-0-0, Brozell 3-0-0-0, Burger 3-0-0-0, Gates-Bowersox 1-0-0-0 Magee 0-0-0-0. Totals 22-1-2-1.
Ligonier Valley 003 021 1 — 6 11 0
Union City 000 000 1 — 1 2 2
BATTING
2B: LG — Wallace 2, Piper.
HR: UC — Gilbert.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) LG — Griffin L 7-2-1-1-3-12; UC — Tingley L 7-11-6-2-1-6.