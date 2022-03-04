Twenty wrestlers from five Crawford County high schools descend on Sharon High School today and Saturday with a trip to Hershey on the line.
The top three wrestlers in each bracket at this weekend’s Northwest Region Class 2A tournament will advance to the state wrestling tournament next weekend.
Cochranton is sending eight wrestlers to the regional tournament, one of which is the top seed from District 10. Saegertown is sending six, with one top seed. Cambridge Springs, Conneaut and Maplewood are each sending two wrestlers. Both of Conneaut’s are top seeds.
Conneaut’s Hunter Gould is the district champion at 120 pounds. He is also one of four wrestlers in the bracket undefeated with a mark of 33-0. Gould has a first-round bye and will face the winner of Christian Rothermel (Port Allegany) and Chase Blake (Maplewood) in the quarterfinal round.
Gould’s teammate Collin Hearn is the district champion at 160 pounds. He is 27-2 this season. The junior will see either John Wright (Coudersport) or Josh Divens (Sharpsville) in the quarterfinals.
Both Conneaut wrestlers advanced to the state tournament last year but did not place.
“They’ve had a tremendous season so far. I’m not surprised by that. I knew they could wrestle at this level and I think to a certain extent they did too,” Conneaut head coach Kevin Walsh said. “They expect to be able to compete with anyone.
“I expect them to have the ability to get to the state tournament and probably the ability to get on the medal stand there.”
Saegertown has four wrestlers with byes today.
Hunter Robison, at 113 pounds, is looking to repeat at region champion and return to the state tournament. Last year, he placed fifth at Hershey.
Robison is 30-3 and will wrestle the winner of Hunter Geibel (Commodore Perry) and Kai Stauffer (Port Allegany) in the quarterfinals.
Freshman Carter Beck at 106 pounds is 32-4 this season and was the district runner-up. Beck wrestles the winner of Leyton Zacherl (Commodore Perry) and Sierra Chiesa (Northwestern) in the quarterfinal round.
At 189 pounds, district runner-up Landon Caldwell has a bye as well. The senior is 38-3 on the season and was a region runner-up last year. He did not place at states. Caldwell wrestles either Alex Shaffer (Curwensville) or Ben Campbell (Northwestern) in the quarterfinals.
Saegertown’s heavy weight, Josh Perrine, has a bye and will face the winner of Shawn Nystrom (Kane) and Garet Gathrie (Commodore Perry) in the quarterfinals. Perrine is 33-6 this season. This is the senior’s first trip to the region tournament.
Other Saegertown wrestlers are Owen Hershelman at 120 pounds and Porter Brooks at 215.
Cochranton’s lone wrestler with a first-round bye is senior Jack Martinec at 132 pounds. Martinec is 29-5 and is looking to place after not placing at last year’s region tournament.
Martinec will wrestle the winner of Daniel DeLong (Cranberry) and Jackson Bowers (Fort LeBoeuf) in the quarterfinals.
Other Cochranton wrestlers in the tournament are Kyle Lantz (106), Daylend Schlosser (113), Blake Foulk (120), Stephen Martinec (138), Stetson Boozer (160), Louden Gledhill (172) and Ramy Sample (285).
Maplewood’s two wrestlers are Cadyn Shetler (106) and Blake.