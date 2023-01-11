The first eight minutes of Tuesday's game were a nightmare for the Meadville Bulldogs.
Grove City couldn't miss and defensively the Eagles forced Meadville to turn the ball over in bunches. When the quarter came to a close — Grove City led 27-11. The Eagles shot 71 percent from the field and forced Meadville into 10 turnovers.
The early lead was too much for Meadville to overcome in the non-region matchup at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills. The Bulldogs, plagued with injuries, lost 62-40.
"We got off to a really slow start. We're still dealing with some injuries, but we settled down. I thought in the fourth quarter we had some minutes where we were playing really well," Meadville head coach Mark McElhinney said. "They know what to do to play at a high level. They did play at a high level in some spurts, but we're just not deep enough right now to do that consistently. I saw some things I liked tonight."
One thing McElhinney didn't like what Meadville's defensive effort early on. Doing most of the damage for Grove City was sophomore Nathan Greer. Greer had 29 points through three quarters and finished with a game-high 31.
Greer did his damage down low. He made only attempted one 3-pointer and made eight of his first 10 field goals. Greer also added five rebounds and four steals.
"We were shorthanded for sure, but give Grove City a lot of credit. They came out with a lot of fire out of the gates. Greer for them really hurt us," McElhinney said. "Early on we were not doing a good job with our help defense. They got on a big run and once they got going the lead got bigger. We let them get loose.
"We need to do a better job with our help defense and on our switches. Communication is a key too, I think."
Grove City built up a 33-18 lead at halftime. To make matters worse for the already shorthanded Bulldogs, starters Khalon Simmons and Luc Sorensen came out of the game with injuries. Simmons returned in the second half, but Sorensen did not. Meadville was already down starting guard Lucas Luteran and losing three starters was too much for the 'Dogs.
Jack Burchard led the Bulldogs with 11 points and three steals while Simmons added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Meadville, a team that typically lives at the 3-point line, only made one trey. The Bulldogs also finished with 22 turnovers to Grove City's 10.
"When you get off to a slow start you start pressing and throughout the game those threes become a lot tougher because you need to get rhythm shots. Rhythm shots are what we want," McElhinney said. "I think with getting Lucas Luteran back next week, if he is able to, we can spread the floor a bit more and give us some better looks."
Meadville fell to 4-7 overall with the loss. The Bulldogs will host Harbor Creek on Friday for another non-region tilt.
Grove City (62)
Greer 12 7-9 31, Loughry 6 0-2 12, Lutz 3 0-0 6, Martin 2 0-0 4, Fischer 2 0-0 4, Gubba 1 0-0 2.
Totals 27 8-13 62.
Meadville (40)
Burchard 4 2-2 11, Simmons 5 2-3 10, Pope 3 1-2 7, Sorensen 3 0-1 6, Ball 2 0-2 4, Burnett 1 0-0 2.
Totals 17 5-10 40.
Grove City;27;6;18;11;—;62
Meadville;11;7;8;14;—;40
3-point goals: Meadville — Burchard.
Records: Grove City 5-6, 0-0 Region 5; Meadville 4-7, 2-0 Region 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.