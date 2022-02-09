The Meadville boys basketball team lost to Region 6 opponent McDowell 54-39 on Tuesday night at the House of Thrills. With the loss, the Bulldogs remain winless in the region at 0-5. The Bulldogs are 6-12 overall.
After the Bulldogs were only down 38-32 after the third quarter, the Trojans dominated the rest of the way. The Trojans outscored the Bulldogs 16-7 during the final quarter.
“We’re staying in games,” said Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny. “We move the ball pretty well at times, but it seems like down the stretch, we aren’t making plays when we tie the game or get close to tying the game or going up. We just aren’t making those plays and get the ball at that time, but that’s the struggles of a young team.”
After both teams were tied at 15 at the conclusion of the first quarter, the Trojans took control of the game heading into locker room. The Trojans started the second quarter on an 8-2 run, which prompted McElhinny to call a timeout with 5:45 remaining.
The Trojans went up 30-19 following a three-pointer from Tyler Grove. However, the Bulldogs scored the last four points in the quarter to only go down seven at halftime. Following a lay-in by Lucas Luteran, Dontae Burnett banked a shot off an inbound pass from Khalon Simmons with 0.8 seconds remaining in the half.
To open the second half, Luteran connected on a three-pointer to make it a four-point game. Later in the quarter, Dante Miceli made a three from the top of the key to make it 34-32 Trojans. However, that was close as the ‘Dogs got in the second half as the Trojans scored the last four points in the quarter and dominated the rest of the game.
“I think we got tired a little bit,” McElhinny said. “Legs got tired on the defensive end and let guys get in front of us. We got a couple of easy looks on out-of-bounds plays, but it’s about making plays and this team has to be a little more perfect down the stretch and we just have to start making those plays at key times in the game.”
Tuesday was also the Bulldogs’ senior night. Before the game, the team honored its five seniors; Miceli, Cliff McClure, Mark Lint, Jumarius Wilson and Greg Lynch. Because it was senior night, Miceli, McClure, Lint and Wilson got to start along with Simmons.
McElhinny stressed the importance of the senior class on an overall young team.
“They’re just a classy group of kids,” McElhinny said. “They’ve been that way since they were in elementary school. They’re respectful. They practice hard. They never cause any problems. They work hard ... and I hope the young guys are learning from them, how to be good teammates and how to live the correct way.”
Simmons led all scorers with 17 points while going 6 of 12 from the free throw line. Luteran and Kellen Ball added nine and six points, respectfully.
Luke Chamberlain led the Trojans with 13 points. Grove added 12 points to go along with a pair of threes. Nick Grimm and Stephon Porter contributed 10 and eight points, respectfully.
Meadville will be back in action for another region matchup on Friday at General McLane at 7 p.m.