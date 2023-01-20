The McDowell boys and girls swimming teams beat Meadville 125-41 and 111-67 on Thursday at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex.
In the girls races, JJ Gowetski was a three-time winner for the Bulldogs.
Gowetski won the 50 freestyle in 25.77 seconds and the 500 freestyle (5:26.62). She was also on the winning 200 freestyle relay team with Brielle Cheney, Jenna Bosco and Jaidyn Jordan.
Maura Bloss was a two-time winner for Meadville. Bloss won the 100 backstroke (59.69) and the 200 freestyle (2:03.90).
The girls 400 freestyle relay consisting of Gowetski, Bloss, Skyler Bland and Bryndyn McCullough lost by 0.33 seconds for second place.
On the boys side, Isaac Johnson was a three-time winner. He won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.01) and the 200 individual medley (2:04.78).
Johnson also led off the 200 freestyle relay, which won in 1:41.47. Also on the team were Aiden Mahoney, Isaiah Minor and Brennen Dinsmore.
Meadville will swim against Cathedral Prep on Monday at the Hagerty Events Center in Erie.
