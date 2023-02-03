ERIE — The Meadville wrestling team lost to McDowell 39-30 in the semifinal round of the District 10 Class 3A team wrestling championships on Thursday at the Hagerty Events Center.
The match opened at 133 pounds and the Bulldogs struck first. Alex Kinder pinned Conner Dvorak in 1 minute and 14 seconds to give his team a 6-0 lead.
McDowell responded by winning at 139 and 145. Connor Kearns gave Meadville a pin (3:36) at 152 pounds, which put Meadville ahead 15-12 in the match.
The Trojans fired back with wins at 160 and 172 pounds. At 189, Ty Tidball pinned Matthew Eggleston in 3:55. Tidball’s pin tied the match at 18.
McDowell earned an 8-4 decision at 215 and a pin at 285 to take a 33-24 lead. Meadville’s Ben Fuller pinned Ronnie Delgado (6:28) to bring the team score to 27-24.
Meadville forfeited at 114 and gave up a pin at 121 to clinch a McDowell victory. The Bulldogs won at 127 via forfeit to make the final 39-30.
The Bulldogs were the No. 2 seed in the four team tournament. McDowell, the No. 3 seed, advanced to wrestle Cathedral Prep in the finals. Prep beat Hickory 32-30 in its semifinal match. Cathedral Prep won the finals 37-29 and will move on to the state tournament.
