The Tribune is accepting photos of medalists from the Keystone State Championships wrestling tournament.
The tournament was held at the Kovalchick Convention Center and Athletic Complex in Indiana, Pennsylvania, last weekend.
Photos of the wrestler with the wrestler’s name, school, division and place won in the tournament may be emailed to sports@meadvilletribune.com.
Photos must be sent by Sunday. All photos will run in the Monday edition of the Tribune.
For more information, call the Tribune at (814) 724-6370, ext. 275.
