The Tribune is accepting photos of youth wrestling state qualifiers until Wednesday.
This includes qualifiers for the Keystone State Championships from March 17-19, the PJW Youth Championships on March 25 and any wrestlers that qualified for the PJW Junior High Championships that did not already run in the Tribune.
Photos may be emailed to sports@meadvilletribune.com. The email must include the wrestler’s name, school, division and place won at the qualifier.
If anyone is unable to submit a photo, they can visit our office at 947 Federal Court between the hours of 3:30 and 5 p.m. and we will take a photo.
All photos will run in the March 17 edition of the Tribune.
For more information, call the Tribune at (814) 724-6370, ext. 275.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.