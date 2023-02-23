The Tribune is accepting photos of junior high state wrestling qualifiers until Wednesday.

Photos may be emailed to sports@meadvilletribune.com. The email must include the wrestler’s name, school, division and place won at the qualifier.

If anyone is unable to submit a photo, they can visit our office at 947 Federal Court between the hours of 3:30 and 5 p.m. and we will take a photo.

All photos will run in the March 3 edition of the Tribune.

For more information, call the Tribune at (814) 724-6370, ext. 275.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you