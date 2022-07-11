One hundred and thirty walkers and runners took to Ernst Trail on Sunday for the annual Trailblazer Race.
It was the first race since 2019 due to the pandemic. Competitors ranged in age from 7 to 79.
The overall winners in the 5K race were James Clark (13) with a time of 20 minutes and 43.44 seconds and Wade Schriner (24) in the male division. The top female winners were Nicole Zeigler (15) with a time of 23:43.11 and Savannah Zietz (13).
In the 15K race, the top finishers were Cody Cornell (28) with a time of 54:00.66 and Matthew Woolcock (18). In the female division the top finishers were Erin O’Neill (20) in 1:12.00 and Olivia Zeigler (12).
