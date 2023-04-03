Last year, the Meadville track and field team featured its first state medalist since 2017 while adding to its overall roster size.
This year, head coach Amy Lynn is hoping for more growth.
After dropping into the mid 50s in 2021 after COVID-19 forced the 2020 season to be canceled, Meadville’s roster seems to have leveled out. Last year, the roster was about 75 and this year it is about 85. It’s just several athletes short of the old roster number of about 100.
“It’s really great to see,” Lynn said. “We have a big senior class leaving, but a big freshman class coming in so that is nice.”
With the regular roster size, Lynn is also hoping for the return of region dominance. Before the pandemic, the team won two straight region titles on the boys side and the girls won three straight.
“Overall, we have at least one good athlete in every event. We have a little more depth with our boys all around. I am hoping the boys can win regions this year, then at districts I think we have a shot at qualifying a handful of boys for the state meet,” Lynn said. “We will have a lot of kids at districts. I’d like to see the girls come out with the region championship too.
“It will be a little more difficult because I think it’s a younger team and there isn’t as much depth as the boys. At districts, we have an eye on taking a freshman or two to the state meet.”
Headlining the boys team is senior Khalon Simmons. Simmons placed third in the long jump at the state championship meet with a mark of 22-feet and 1.50-inches. He was the first Meadville athlete to medal at the state meet since 2017 when Journey Brown won the 100-meter dash in 10.43 seconds.
“Khalon is hoping to make states in both long and triple this year. We have a new young freshman who is going to be a good jumper for us too in Jordan Lawrence,” Lynn said. “He’s a nice addition to the team this year.”
On the track in the sprinting events, Simmons, Nic Williams and Alex Kinder return. The trio, as well as first-year track athlete Dontae Burnett, a senior, should score a majority of the points for the team. The foursome will also likely makeup the 4x100-meter relay.
Kinder, Williams, Simmons and now the now-graduated Konner Sayre made up the all-region first-team 4x100 relay last year. Williams made the second-team in the 100 and 200-meter dash and Simmons made the first-team in long and triple jump.
In high jump, sophomore Kellen Ball is on the roster after making the all-region first-team last season. Ball is also on the boys volleyball team.
In the mid-distance events, Charlie Minor will help the Bulldogs in addition to being the team’s likely top pole vaulter.
Minor will help cross country state qualifiers Max Dillaman and Kyler Woolstrum in the 4x800-meter relay.
Junior Justice Esser returns in the shot put and discus. Senior Ruric Douglas will also score points in the throwing events.
In javelin, Carl and Mark Dait return. Lynn expects Jalen Arnold to be the team’s best hurdler.
On the girls side, senior Sydney Burchard returns to help guide the team in the sprinting events. Burchard was a first-team all-region selection in the 200 and made the second-team in the 100.
Also in the sprinting events will be sophomore Marlaya McCoy. Lynn expects McCoy to score the most points for the team in the sprinting events.
There are two freshman Lynn expects big things out of — Savannah Runyan and Megan Puleio. Runyan will likely run the 200 and 400-meter run. Puleio, who qualified for the state meet in cross country, will run the middle and long distance events.
Puleio will help the distance team that only consisted of Riley Fronce, now running at St. Bonaventure University, and Camryn Guffey. This year, Puleio and Guffey will be joined by two Cochranton cross country runners in Abby Knpaka and Aliyah Hogue.
In the jumping events, Kayla Germanoski and Jamie Larson, both seniors, will score the majority of the points.
The hurdle team returns second-team all-region selection Marley Rodax in the 300-meter hurdles. She will be joined by Germanoksi, Kennedy Gunn and Kayla Baker.
Peyton Costello and Mkenna Gerard will lead the throwing events. In the javelin, Burchard returns as well as senior Alex Gallagher.
Lynn hopes sophomore Tatum Gorney and Jordyn Bean will qualify for districts in the pole vault.
