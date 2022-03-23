The Meadville Bulldogs lacrosse team is returning some top players and should be in a good position to make a run at the district title, though head coach Rob Schwab has the team taking the season one game at a time.
Last year, the ’Dogs finished 10-6 overall and lost to Cathedral Prep 12-4 in the District 10 title game to close out the season.
This year, Meadville returns leading scorer Michael Mahoney on the attack and several all-region players on defense.
“We are taking it one game at a time and whatever opponent is next on the schedule,” Schwab said. “We want to get our younger players that are having to play bigger roles this year experience and ready to play by the time we hit playoffs.”
Mahoney scored 38 goals last season and will lead the offense.
“I’m expecting another big season from him,” Schwab said. “We’re also returning attackman Andy Hauser, another starter from last year. I’m expecting a more increased role from him.”
The team graduated all-region second-team attacker Andrew Derlink
At midfield, the team graduated first-team all-region player Tim Plyler and second-team player Justin Agnew.
“I expect Brandon Cornell (senior) to run the offense through his middie role. Isaak Hornstein (senior) is our utility do everything guy — he is doing face-offs and has a big role on offense,” Schwab said. “Our first year starter at LSM, junior Matt Skornick has big shoes to fill from the two senior LSM’s we lost last year”
On defense, the team returns Alan Schwab and Nick Kaste, two all-region selections.
“They have played together on defense for 6 years and expecting another big season between the two of them on the backend,” Schwab said.
The defense will have to play tough because all-region goalie Bricen Jones graduated.
The Bulldogs open the season on Saturday at Riverside High School in Ohio.