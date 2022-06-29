The Tool City Volleyball Club will participate in the 2022 USA Volleyball Boys Junior National Championship over the next week-and-a-half.
This year’s national championship will be held in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The club is bringing two teams to the tournament.
The 17U roster will consist of Cochranton’s Andrew Custead, Landon Homa and Chase Miller; Saegertown’s Brady Greco; Conneaut’s Nolan Rados; Meadville’s Jackson Decker; McDowell’s Deke Patton and Jack Wilcox; and Mercyhurst Prep’s Octavian Sperry. The team is coached by Ryan Patton, the women’s volleyball head coach at Mercyhurst University.
The 17U team will start play on July 4 in the 17 Club division.
The 14U roster will consist of Saegertown’s Mason Allio; Maplewood’s Caden Lazorishak; Cochranton’s Brady Rynd; and Meadville’s Parker Gosnell, Tymir Phillips and Tate Walker. The team is coached by Martin Decker.
The 14U team will start play on Thursday in the 14 Club division at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.