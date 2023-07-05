ORLANDO, Fla. — The road to the top wasn’t easy, but after last year’s second-place finish, the Tool City Volleyball Club was determined to take home the top prize.
Tool City’s 18 and under club team won the 50th AAU National Volleyball Championship on Tuesday at Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center. The team left the four-day tournament with a 12-1 record.
The team lost in the finals last year and the quarterfinals in 2021.
“The last two years were in a lot of ways pleasant outcomes as much as anything,” head coach Ryan Patton said. “From the recruiting to get the group back together this year, winning was the unquestioned goal.”
The team opened the Fourth of July holiday with a 2-1 win at 8 a.m., followed by another 2-1 win at 10. Tool City beat Spike and Serve Volleyball Club from Hawaii in two sets (25-23, 25-15) to take home the title in the afternoon. Every team Tool City beat on Tuesday had an undefeated record entering the match.
“In each of our first two matches of the day there were stages where the outcome was far from sure and the boys played real gutsy,” Patton said. “So when we got a good lead in the finals and took it home, there was an earned feeling of satisfaction. It wasn’t a given, but winning felt right.”
The club was 3-0 on Saturday, 3-0 on Sunday and 2-1 on Monday. Across all four days of competition, the team won 25 sets and lost five.
The team is made up of 10 players from District 10, several of whom play for Crawford County schools. On the team are Andrew Custead (Cochranton), Chase Miller (Cochranton), Jack Brown (Meadville), Jackson Decker (Meadville), Nolan Rados (Conneaut), Octavian Sperry (Mercyhurst Prep), David Bahm (Mercyhurst Prep), Ike Patton (McDowell), Deke Patton (McDowell) and Jack Wilcox (McDowell). Patton coaches with Jenell Patton as assistant coach. Hunter Graham (Meadville) served as team manager.
There wasn’t much time between the end of the high school season and the tournament so the team only had a couple practices together.
“We only had three practices this year, but we’re able to start off with with a system,” Patton said. “This group’s identity has been the way we use a fast tempo back row attack and being able to get that rolling right away allowed us to not start from square one.”
Despite the limited practice time, the team returned home with a championship. Decker, Miller and Sperry were each named to the all-tournament team. Sperry was also named MVP.
To say it is a star-studded cast would not be an understatement. Every player on the team came off a successful high school season and several are going on to play collegiate volleyball.
It was the second championship Tool City has secured. The club won the 18U bracket in 2009.
This year, the Tool City Volleyball Club had three other teams compete at the championship. The 14U team placed 14th out of 58 teams, the 15U team was 21st out of 50 teams and the 17U team was 30th out of 71 teams.
The 17U team consisted of Kellen Ball, Dawson Carroll, Sam Draa, Spencer Foister, Amarvir Kang, Parker Morgan, Randall Nagg and Aidan Probst. The 15U team had Mason Allio, Westin Baker, Brennan Decker, Parker Gosnell, Tymir Phillips, Dustin Roth, Brady Rynd and Tate Walker. The 14U team had Maxwell Decker, Alex O’Grady, Lucas Schmidt, Cru Scott, Jackson Scott, Noah Scott, Elijah Shine, Isaiah Simpson and Geovani Vincik.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.