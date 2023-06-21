District 10 boy's volleyball will come together tonight to play an All-Star match at Meadville Area Senior High School at 6 p.m. hosted by Tool City Volleyball Club.
Fifteen athletes from across D-10 will compete, some for the last time, in a laid back high school volleyball game.
Team Orange features Brady Greco from Saegertown, Jackson Decker and Hunter Graham from Meadville, Kaiden Boozer from Cambridge, Anthony Martucci from Mercyhurst, Chase Miller from Cochranton, Nolan Rados from Conneaut and Deke Patton from McDowell. Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft will coach Team Orange.
Team White includes Andrew Custead from Cochranton, Octavian Sperry and Shawn Granger from Mercyhurst, Isaac Johnson from Meadville, Quincy Zook from Saegertown, Alex Zinz from Rocky Grove and Jack Wilcox from McDowell. They are coached by Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski.
Mercyhurst Prep won the District 10 title, as they defeated Cochranton in the final.
However Cochranton defeated Mercyhurst Prep in the state playoffs, and advanced to the state final, where they took second after a loss to Lower Dauphin.
