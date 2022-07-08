The Tool City Volleyball Club 17U team won a silver medal Thursday at the USA National Volleyball Junior National Championships in Las Vegas.
The team lost to TVA Addix 17’s Mint-1 — a team from Triumph Volleyball Academy in Madera, California — 2-0 (25-17, 25-23) in the gold medal match at the Mandalay Convention Center.
Pool play began on Monday and concluded on Wednesday. Through three days of pool play, Tool City finished 8-0. On Thursday, the team went 2-1 in the gold bracket. Overall, the team was 10-1 in matches. The club won 20 sets and only lost six.
It was only the fourth time in the last 27 years a Tool City club team has made the gold finals.
Tool City’s team consists of Cochranton’s Chase Miller, Landon Homa and Andrew Custead; Meadville’s Jackson Decker; Saegertown’s Brady Greco; Conneaut’s Nolan Rados; McDowell’s Deke Patton and Jack Wilcox; and Erie First’s Octavian Sperry. The team is coached by Ryan Patton, the head coach for Mercyhurst University’s women’s volleyball team.
Miller, Sperry and Decker were each named to the all-tournament team.
