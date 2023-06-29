Saegertown/Cambridge/Conneaut (SCC) 12U softball lost 8-2 to Titusville in Little League action Tuesday at the Conneaut Lake ball fields.
Despite the score, the game lacked hitting as only five hits were registered in the game. Both pitchers were on their game. Brooke Pabon threw 14 strikeouts for SCC and Nora Lesko tossed nine for Titusville.
“It was a pitchers duel,” said SCC head coach Eugene Pabon. “In the last two games she (Brooke) has only given up one hit. When you look at the score and you see 8-2 you’d think she gave up some big hits. To throw a one-hitter and lose that way is tough.”
All eight of Titusville’s runs came off of wild pitches or errors with runners stealing home plate. Their only hit came from Draya Sibble, a single.
SCC managed four hits. Emily Tidd, Emma Fuller and Abbi Walmer all hit singles and Pabon hit an RBI double in the fourth inning.
But when SCC needed a hit the most, they came up short with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning down by six.
“It was nerve racking on both ends,” said Pabon. “I am sure their coaches were nervous seeing the bases loaded but we wouldn’t have wanted to be in any other position than we were in.”
Another strikeout by Lesko ended the game with loaded bases.
SCC will play Mid-East, the winner of the opening loser’s bracket game against MDV on Wednesday, back at the Conneaut Lake ball fields today.
“You’ve gotta keep your head up high,” said Pabon. “The season is not over and the tournament is not over. We can still bounce back and be right in this tournament.”
