With the game scoreless in the bottom of the fifth inning and a runner on base, Cambridge Springs junior Kylee Miller knew what she had to do.
The leadoff hitter for the Blue Devils drilled a line drive to the wall in right field, circled second base and dove head first into third for a triple. Her hit scored Jaydan Simmons from second and gave the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead.
The RBI triple was big in Cambridge's 2-0 win against Cochranton at Allegheny College's Robertson Softball Field on Wednesday in the District 10 Class 1A semifinal round. The win pushed the Blue Devils into Monday's District 10 championship game.
"I thought Cochranton played a great game, but we were perseverant. We were hitting and hitting and getting our bunts down so we could advance runners and being smart," Cambridge Springs head coach Angela Mumford said. "We just never give up. We believe in each other and finally we broke through and scored."
Before Miller's triple, Triniti Caldwell walked on base. Senior Emily Boylan laid down a sacrifice bunt to put a runner into scoring position before Miller's at bat.
"I knew it was a tie game and we really needed a hit. My aim was for a line drive," Miller said. "My last time up I hit a pop fly so I knew I needed a line drive."
After diving into third base, she was greeted by an excited Mumford, who was also the third base coach.
"It's the best feeling," Miller said. "Seeing your coach happy for you and just knowing that they're proud makes you feel great."
Cambridge added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Morgan Dunton doubled and Cheyenne Mosconi switched places with courtesy runner Jordie Klawuhn on an RBI double.
A Cochranton error put runners at second and third with only one out, but the Cardinals defense managed a strikeout and a ground out to escape the sixth.
In the seventh, Cochranton walked on base with two outs, but freshman pitcher Kayla Crawford struck out a Cardinals batter to finish the game.
Crawford relieved senior pitcher Hailee Rodgers in the fourth inning. Between the two, they tallied nine strikeouts and allowed four hits in the combined-shutout.
"They believe in each other," Mumford said. "Whoever is on the mound, the other pitcher supports that one and they trust each other."
Cambridge finished with six hits. Miller led with two while Rodgers, Dunton, Mosconi and Maddie Dragosavac each added one.
Cambridge will play Iroquois for the D-10 title on Monday. The teams split the regular season series with the Braves winning 10-3 on May 7.
"The next couple days we will work on the little stuff, work hard and have fun because we really love each other," Mumford said.
For Cochranton, the season is over and so is the career of five seniors; Chelsey Freyermuth, Katelyn Ewing, Lili Douglas, Zoe Hansen and Keirstyn Miler.
"I told them they have to reflect tonight or tomorrow and think back on a great four-year career," Cochranton head coach Mark McGuire said. "They had a lot of success and played in these big games more than once and games further than this.
"That's what they have to look back on. One game can't define a career."
Cochranton had four hits in the game. The Cardinals best chance to score was in the top of the fifth. Freyermuth and Claire McCartney each singled to give the Cards two runners with one out.
Crawford responded with back-to-back strikeouts for the Blue Devils.
"They got the hits when they needed to have them and we didn't," McGuire said. "Plain and simple. They got the couple big hits when they needed them and we didn't."
Cochranton (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Douglas 3-0-0-0, Ewing 3-0-1-0, Hoffman 3-0-0-0, Needler 3-0-0-0, Freyermuth 3-0-2-0, Hansen 3-0-0-0, McCartney 2-0-1-0, K. Miller 3-0-0-0, Williams 2-0-0-0. Totals 25-0-4-0.
Cambridge Springs (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Miller 3-0-2-1, Harris 2-0-0-0, Rodgers 3-0-1-0, Dunton 3-0-1-0, Mosconi 3-0-1-1, Leandro 0-0-0-0, Dragosavac 3-0-1-0, Eaglen 0-0-0-0, Crawford 3-0-0-0, Simmons 2-1-0-0, Caldwell 0-0-0-0, Boylan 1-0-0-0, Klawuhn 0-1-0-0. Totals 23-2-6-2.
Cochranton 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Cambridge Springs 000 011 x — 2 6 0
BATTING
2B: CS — Dunton, Mosconi.
3B: CS — Miller.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Needler LP 6-6-2-2-5-1; CS — Rodgers 3-1-0-0-3-0, Crawford WP 4-3-0-0-6-1.
