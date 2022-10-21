RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The second meeting between Class 1A powerhouses Cochranton and Maplewood did not disappoint.
Maplewood rallied to beat Cochranton 3-2 (25-18, 20-25, 20-25, 25-12, 15-8) at Maplewood Junior-Senior High School.
With the win, Maplewood will share the Region 2 title with Cochranton. Both teams finished the regular season 13-1 in region play, with the one loss to each other. In the first meeting, Cochranton swept Maplewood 3-0 and sent Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft back to the drawing board.
“We’re a totally different team from the first match. I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason,” Bancroft said. “When we lost that bad over there we came in the gym and I scratched it and made a new rotation.”
In the first set, the Lady Tigers grabbed a 6-0 lead then led 12-6 before Cochranton settled into the match. The Lady Cardinals rallied to tie the set at 17, but Maplewood ended on a 8-1 run to claim the first set.
Cochranton responded and took the second and third sets 25-20. After the first set, the Cardinals passed better and ran the offense efficiently. Dana Jackson dished assists to Brooklyn Needler and Devyn Sokol that kept the Maplewood defense on its heels.
Unfortunately for the Lady Cardinals, the momentum came to a screeching halt in the fourth set. Down 2-1, Maplewood stepped up its defense and serving.
Several aces and kills from Sadie Thomas helped Maplewood to a 13-9 lead. From there, the Tigers went on a 12-3 run to close the set and tie the match.
“It came down to who was the best passing team and serving team at the time and sometimes it was us, sometimes it was them,” Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard said. “It happened to be them toward the end. We just couldn’t pass and get the ball up there and taken care of.”
In the fifth and final set, Cochranton opened with a 5-2 run before Maplewood stormed back and tied the match at 6. Then, Maplewood’s Elizabeth Hunter hammered a couple kills into Cochranton’s backline to give her team the edge. Defensively, Thomas and McKenna Crawford got a hand on what seemed like every ball to keep Cochranton from scoring.
Maplewood won the tiebreaker set 15-8 to complete its comeback.
“The best thing was we were down 2-1 and we kept our composure and came back,” Bancroft said. “We did not quit playing. We believed we could do it and played well.
“That was two great teams playing phenomenal volleyball that brought the crowd into it, I love it.”
Thomas led Maplewood with 21 kills and also tallied 19 digs and eight aces. Bailey Varndell had 38 assists, 17 digs, 7 aces and four kills. Hunter had 11 kills and Crawford has 24 digs.
For Cochranton, Jackson totaled 39 assists while Taytum Jackson had 17 digs and three aces. Needler led the team with 15 kills and nine digs while Sokol had 12 kills.
With the season series split at 1-1, it seems these teams are on a collision course to meet in the District 10 championship match in a couple weeks. Both teams have been ranked in the state for most of the season. According to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, Cochranton is No. 7 and Maplewood is No. 9.
This year, only the district champion will move on to the state tournament.
“If we both play well we will obviously be meeting again. It’s a sad thing that only one team gets out of here this year, considering how we have each performed at tournaments,” Malliard said. “We’ve played well against AA, AAA, AAAA teams, it’s a little depressing that only one goes out this year when I feel like when both teams should play beyond that.”
“Only one of us can get out of this area and it stinks,” Bancroft said. “Whichever team moves on will represent District 10 really well.”
The District 10 playoffs are set to start next week with brackets and seeds yet to be determined.
