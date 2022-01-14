COCHRANTON — Maplewood’s trio of scorers combined for 54 points in a 64-40 win against Region 2 rival Cochranton at The Bird Cage on Thursday.
The Tigers were hot from the moment they took the floor. Bailey Varndell hit a 3-pointer on the opening possession and Izzy Eimer followed with a layup and a 3-pointer of her own. Maplewood was up 8-0 less than two minutes into the game.
When the first quarter was over, the Tigers were up 20-9. Eimer had nine points, Sadie Thomas scored six and Varndell added three.
“It’s nice to have scorers like that. Sometimes I regret that they have a constant green light when things go south on us, but that’s the name of the game,” Maplewood head coach Kyle Krepps said. “If you have your shot you have to pull the trigger. It’s nice when Izzy and Bailey are on. Sadie is more than capable, but her space is all over and more so mid-range, but when Bailey and Izzy get it going its pretty nice.”
In the second quarter, Cochranton made a couple personnel adjustments that helped turn the game in their favor. Cochranton head coach David Zamperini put freshmen Eve Pfeiffer and Marley Rodax in, and it worked. The two underclassmen were aggressive and helped stretch the floor.
It also helped that Maplewood couldn’t get their offense to run as efficiently as the first quarter.
“We talked at practice and I told them that we need offense. I think we’ve been doing a better job of scrapping on defense, but we’re having trouble scoring points. I told them to take their shots and they looked to drive and were aggressive,” Zamperini said of the freshmen. “They did, and it opened things up for our starters. I think it helped, especially in the second quarter.”
Though the Cards were down 11, they tied the game at 26-26 after Ella Gallo made a layup.
“Our identity has to be one that scraps. Maplewood is a team that can get runs on you, but they can also go cold for a while. In the second quarter we reversed the script on them,” Zamperini said. “It comes down to battling hard, forcing turnovers and rebounding. They’re a tough team to rebound against because how tall they are.”
With the game even late in the quarter, the Tigers scored the final six points of the half to lead 32-16 at the break.
The second half was all Maplewood. The Tigers outscored Cochranton 32-14 over the final 16 minutes.
“The score doesn’t tell the whole story, it was a good, tight game the whole way through,” Krepps said. “They got us twice last year so we weren’t that confident against them because we know how good they can be. It was good to get a win.”
Gallo led the Red Birds with 14 points. Senior Jaylin McGill added nine, while Pfeiffer and Rodax scored five and four, respectively.
Will Zamperini be quick to turn to the second quarter lineup that featured two freshmen? He didn’t rule anything out.
“We’ll see how the games ebb and flow and if the opportunities arise and they keep stepping up, then sure. But the kids we have on the floor will keep battling no matter who is on the floor,” Zamperini said.
Cochranton is now 5-7 overall and 1-3 in Region 2. The Cardinals are on a two-game skid after Monday’s loss to Cambridge Springs. They return to action on Monday at Eisenhower for another region matchup.
For Maplewood, Thomas scored 19, Varndell 18 and Eimer 17. Varndell hit three 3-pointers and was 3-3 at the free throw line. Eimer hit two 3-pointers, while Thomas made nine 2-pointers.
The Tigers are 8-2 overall and 2-0 in the region. Maplewood will face Cambridge Springs on Monday. Last year, the two teams split the regular season series, but Cambridge eliminated Maplewood from the playoffs in the district semifinals.
“The test comes Monday against Cambridge,” Krepps said. “That will be a good one. We’ll see what we’ve got.”
Maplewood (64)
Thomas 9 1-2 19, Varndell 6 3-3 18, I. Eimer 7 1-4 17, M. Eimer 1 1-3 3, Moorhead 1 1-2 3, Beuchat 1 0-0 2, M. O’Hara 1-2 1, S. O’Hara 1-2 1.
Totals 25 9-18 64.
Cochranton (40)
Gallo 5 2-2 14, McGill 4 0-1 9, Pfeiffer 2 1-5 5, Ritcher 1 1-2 4, Rodax 1 2-2 4, Knapka 1 0-0 2, S. McBryar 1 0-0 2.
Totals 15 6-12 40.
Maplewood 20 12 15 17 — 64
Cochranton 9 17 8 6 — 40
3-point goals: Maplewood — Varndell 3, I. Eimer 2; Cochranton — Gallo 2, Ritcher, McGill.
Records: Maplewood 8-2, 2-0 Region 2; Cochranton 5-7, 1-2 Region 2.