The Maplewood softball team may have only garnered five wins last season, but head coach Brad Crawford is expecting bigger things from his club in 2022.
“I just wanna finish with a winning season,” Crawford said. “I expect them to be a pretty good team. We got a bunch of seniors. We got a good freshman group coming up. I’m expecting a decent season.”
The Lady Tigers are returning two Region 2 all-region second-teamers in catcher Eve Beuchat and pitcher Jocelynn Lane.
Crawford also expects Bradie Whitehair and Rhinn Post to also contribute to pitch. Offensively, Crawford believes that McKenna Crawford and Izzy Eimer will be two of his top hitters.
However, Crawford has seen commitment from all of his players for months.
“I’m pretty confident,” Crawford said. “We’ve been working on our hitting quite a bit since we started open gyms in October. I brought in a couple of new pitchers that are developing on the team, so I’m confident we’re gonna have a better record.”
If the Lady Tigers want to see improvement this season, then they will likely have to get past some tough competition in Region 2. Two of the Lady Tigers’ region rivals, Union City and Cambridge Springs, both made it to the PIAA state tournament.
Despite that, Crawford believes his team’s strengths can help carry them throughout the season.
“Strengths, I would say camaraderie right now, motivation,” Crawford said. “I would say probably our defense is there. We’re still working on our hitting and obviously our pitching, those are our two weak points. I’m deep in pretty much all positions as far as decent players.”