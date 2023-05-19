RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood softball team closed its regular season with a 9-3 win against Titusville in a non-region game on Thursday.
Maplewood's Brianna Kope and Sheila Despenes each had a double for the Tigers.
Maplewood out-hit Titusville 7-5. Despenes had multiple hits with Kope, McKenna Crawford, Madison Eimer and Izzy Somerville adding hits for the Tigers.
The Tigers finished the regular season 11-4 overall.
Titusville (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Alkins 4-1-1-1, Warner 2-0-0-0, Peterson 2-0-0-0, Krepps 4-0-0-0, Eden 2-0-0-0, Fonzo 2-0-0-0, McGarrie 3-0-0-0, Reed 2-1-2-1, Campbell 3-0-0-0, Wynn 3-0-1-0. Totals 27-3-5-3.
Maplewood (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Kope 2-1-1-0, Lane 2-1-1-0, Despenes 4-2-2-1, Crawford 4-1-1-4, Hlopick 4-0-0-0, Eimer 3-1-1-1, Post 3-0-0-0, Niedbala 0-1-0-0, Somerville 3-1-1-0, Banik 3-0-0-0, Whitman 3-1-0-0. Totals 31-9-7-6.
Titusville 000 011 1 — 3 5 3
Maplewood 212 301 x — 9 7 5
BATTING
2B: T — Wynn; M — Kope, Despenes.
Records: Titusville 7-12, Maplewood 11-4.
