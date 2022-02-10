RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — Maplewood nearly tied a season-high in points as the Tigers defeated Eisenhower 63-15 in a Region 2 matchup on Wednesday.
The Tigers scored 21 points in the first quarter as Sadie Thomas, Izzy Eimer, Bailey Varndell and Liliane Moorhead had at least three points.
In the next period, Eimer drilled two more shots on the perimeter to pick up her second and third three of the evening. The senior guard delivered eight points and Maplewood outscored Eisenhower 18-1 in the period.
Leaving the half the Tigers were ahead 39-7 and continued to make shots behind the arc with six hitting nothing but net in the game. Savannah O’Hara cashed in on two triples, while Thomas also sank in six points en route to a 17-point period.
The last eight minutes saw a slew of turnovers from both sides as both Maplewood and Eisenhower were held to single digits. However, the Tigers still came out on top 6-2 in the final quarter.
As a whole, Thomas paced all scorers with 18 — her third straight game with more than 10 points. Eimer followed suit with a double-figure effort by contributing 13 points. The former discussed what allowed her to pick up eight buckets in the contest.
“Tonight, my coaches were really pushing me to drive more and get in more,” Thomas said. “That’s what I did and it worked out in my favor.”
The victory was a team effort as the bench contributed 20 points and 18 of the 19 players on Maplewood’s roster received minutes on the court.
“(The win) was big because it was no junior varsity game,” Maplewood head coach Kyle Krepps said. “It was important that I got some playing time for everyone. I was able to do that, which was good.”
The Tigers record improved to 16-3 overall, 10-1 in Region 2 play. After claiming the league championship back in 2020 and with two games remaining in the regular season, Krepps believes Maplewood is poised for a postseason run.
“We like how we are playing,” Krepps said. “We’ve had a couple stumbles here and there, but we’ve been playing really well. (The Tigers) have a big one tomorrow to grab our share of the region, but we will see what we can do.”
Maplewood travels to Cambridge Springs today to face off against a unit that defeated the Tigers 34-28 on Feb. 2. The Blue Devils will enter the contest 13-3 on the season, and a perfect 10-0 in Region 2 confrontations. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Eisenhower (15)
Marino 2 1-6 5, Smyth 2 0-0 5, Duynn 1 1-1 3, Jakubczak 0 1-2 1, Sleeman 0 1-2 1.
Totals 5 4-11 15.
Maplewood (63)
Thomas 7 4-4 18, I. Eimer 5 0-0 13, Moorehead 4 1-2 9, S. O'Hara 2 2-2 7, Beuchat 2 1=2 5, Varndell 1 0-0 3, M. O'Hara 1 0-1 2, Koelle 1 0-0 2, Hunter 1 0-0 2, Vergoha 0 1-2 1, Despenes 0 1-2 1.
Totals 24 10-15 63.
Eisenhower;6;1;6;2;—;15
Maplewood;21;18;17;7;—;63
3-point goals: Eisenhower — Smyth, Dunn; Maplewood — I. Eimer 3, S. O'hara 2, Varndell.
Records: Eisenhower 2-14, 1-9 Region 2; Maplewood 16-3, 10-1 Region 2.