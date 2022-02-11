CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — It's been a big week for Maplewood Tiger Izzy Eimer.
On Monday, she hit the 1,000 point mark for her career. On Thursday, Eimer drilled two 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the game to lift her team passed Region 3 rival Cambridge Springs.
"Hitting the two daggers was pretty cool. They were sagging off of me and expected me to drive because I haven't been hitting lately, so hitting them just felt so good," Eimer said. "It was a lot of fun."
Facing a one point deficit, Eimer drilled a deep 3-pointer to take a two point lead. The senior hit another one on the next possession to take a 38-33 lead with less than two minutes to play.
The Tigers rode the lead to a 40-35 win at the Devils Den. It avenged a 34-28 loss on Feb. 2 at Maplewood.
As a team, Maplewood typically fires 3-pointer after 3-pointer — and they usually make a decent chunk of them. That was not the case on Thursday. The team was 0-12 from beyond the arc before Eimer's buckets. Despite the low percentage, Maplewood head coach Kyle Krepps encouraged his team to keep shooting.
"I was mad at her because the possession before she had the same look and didn't pull it," Krepps said about her first 3-pointer. "We're all about pulling that every time."
Offensively, Maplewood scored 12 points in the final quarter to get by Cambridge. Defensively, the Tigers only allowed six points in the third quarter and four points in the fourth quarter.
A major reason for that was Cambridge's point guard Makenzie Yanc fouled out of the game in the final seconds of the third quarter.
"We let an eight-point lead get away and then KK (Makenzie) got her fifth foul and we didn't know it. That was the problem," Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock said. "I told the kids after the game that we didn't know it was her last foul and it's 100 percent my fault. That was a big mistake."
Without their point guard the Cambridge offense was not effective in the final quarter.
"When we lost KK our team panicked," McKissock said. "They fought, but when we lost our point guard that took the wind out of our sails. We struggled to do anything offensively."
The only points the Blue Devils mustered in the final quarter all came from the free throw line.
"They had a big loss when KK went out. We had a lot of screens set on her and I don't know if they weren't communicating that or not but she was definitely frustrated," Krepps said. "You still have to worry about the other one (Madison Yanc) in there. She was getting to the foul line whenever she wanted in the first half and Rodgers had a nice half too. We just buckled down."
Sadie Thomas led Maplewood in scoring with 16 points. Eimer added 15, along with five rebounds and three steals.
"We all work very good together," Eimer said. "I only have a few games left in my entire career and I'm trying to make the most of it and have a blast."
Maplewood's Eve Beuchat played an important role, as did forward Liliane Moorhead. Beuchat set numerous screens to free up shooters, while Moorhead drew the difficult task of guarding Edinboro University recruit Madison Yanc.
"We put Eve in there, which is our toughness. They don't come any tougher than Eve. She set some screens for us that were very effective," Krepps said. "She (Moorhead) gives up a lot of bulk down low but she just battles. I gave her the task of Madi in the first game and here. She's so long and good with her shot blocking that I think it's a tough matchup for Madi."
Maplewood is now 17-3 overall and 11-1 in the region. The Tigers will host Saegertown on Monday.
For Cambridge, the game was the team's first region loss. The Devils stand at 13-4 overall and 10-1 in the region. Cambridge plays at Youngsville on Monday.
"Sometimes you need to lose to come back to earth and get better," McKissock said. "They beat us. They took it to us in the fourth quarter and they whooped us."
The two PENNCREST schools have now split the season series, just as they did last season. In last year's District 10 semifinals, Cambridge got the best of the Tigers en-route to a District 10 Championship. The teams are likely to meet again in this year's postseason.
"We were already kind of figuring it out before today and there was a good chance it would happen either way. Just because the seeding and stuff there was a good chance we finish 2,3," McKissock said. "We definitely could see them again, which is what our kids want."
Maplewood (40)
Thomas 5 6-8 16, I. Eimer 5 3-6 15, Moorhead 3 1-3 7, Varndell 1 0-0 2, M. Eimer 0 0-1 0.
Totals 14 10-16 40.
Cambridge Springs (35)
Md. Yanc 3 6-8 12, Rodgers 3 3-4 10, Mk. Yanc 3 0-0 7, Rauscher 1 4-4 6, Wheeler 0 0-2 0.
Totals 8 13-16 35.
Maplewood;11;8;9;12;—;40
Cambridge;12;13;6;4;—;35
3-point goals: Maplewood — I. Eimer 2; Cambridge Springs — Mk. Yanc, Rodgers.
Records: Maplewood 17-3, 11-1 Region 2; Cambridge Springs 13-4, 10-1 Region 2