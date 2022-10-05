In anticipation of long lines this Friday, tickets for the Meadville vs. McDowell football game are on sale now.
Tickets are available in the Meadville Area Senior High School main office today, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors and $1 for Crawford Central School District students.
Friday’s game at Bender Field will feature an undefeated Class 4A Bulldogs team as they host the 4-2 Class 6A Trojans.
