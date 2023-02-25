ALTOONA — Three Meadville Bulldogs are set to compete in the championship semifinals today at Altoona High School in the Class 3A northwest regional tournament.
Sophomores Ben Fuller and Caleb Anderson, along with junior Brighton Anderson are two wins away from being region champions.
Fuller, at 107, will wrestle Altoona’s Braiden Weaver. Fuller placed sixth at last year’s tournament. Weaver is ranked No. 7 in the state by FlowWrestling’s latest poll.
C. Anderson will see Williamsport’s Cael Nasdeo at 121. Nasdeo is ranked No. 1 in the state and is committed to Penn State.
B. Anderson, at 152, will also battle an Altoona wrestler in Luke Sipes. Sipes is ranked No. 2 in the state as a sophomore.
Meadville wrestlers in the consolation bracket are Stephen Ernst (127), Alex Kinder (133), Jacoby Thompson (139), Ryder Say (145), Ty Tidball (172), Alaric Jones (189), Rhoan Woodrow (215) and Ian Whistler.
The top three finishers in each weight class will wrestle in the state tournament.
